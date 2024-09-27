Calls have been made for a change in the law for people selling tobacco - in a bid to get tough on the sale of illegal cigarettes and vapes after the courts shut more town centre shops.

Police and Trading Standards have been waging war on dodgy dealers, regularly seizing dangerous contraband that doesn’t meet this country’s health standards.

They have also secured closure orders on numerous shops caught selling illicit goods as well securing successful prosecutions against traders. Three shops in Spalding and Sutton Bridge were forced to shut last week and there have also been major raids in Grantham where illegal vapes and cigarettes were discovered.

However, MP Sir John Hayes, who represents the South Holland and the Deepings, wants to make things even harder for these criminals - calling for traders selling tobacco products to be treated with the same levels of scrutiny as those selling alcohol.

“I’ve met with police and Trading Standards to talk about the work they’ve been doing, and they’ve done a fantastic job in South Holland, and Spalding in particular, in closing down businesses that have been trading illegally,” Sir John said.

“But one of the points they made to me is that unless a business has a premises licence or chooses to sell alcohol it limits the police’s ability to go in.

“Technically they could sell illegal tobacco without selling alcohol and they then wouldn’t need any licence at all.”

Conservative MP Sir John told LincsOnline he will be writing to the Government to request tougher measures be introduced.

“It would empower the police to inspect premises more routinely,” he said.

“Also it would allow an immediate distinction to be confirmed between proper traders and those who were acting in an improper or illegal way.

“No business that was selling illegal cigarettes would particularly welcome the idea of having to get a licence an be tested on whether they were sticking to its terms.

“In addition, lawful traders would have nothing to fear from it. I’ve spoken to traders who say it’s a good idea. It’s good for the traders and good for the authorities.

“It’s an anomaly that people selling tobacco don’t need licences. The time has come and I hope I can get support for it.”

At present a trader selling tobacco to the public must register to get an economic operator ID, while those selling alcohol must get personal and premises licences.

