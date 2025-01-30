Calling all coffee lovers! Don’t miss out a caffeine fix and tasty treats as popular pop-up truck is set to return this week.

After taking a break over the Christmas period, the team at Jackalope Joe will now resume its weekly visit outside The Royal Mail Cart on Pinchbeck Road in Spalding, on Fridays between 7.30am and 11am.

The well known pop-up truck, which is a popular pit stop for passers-by on their way to work, has previously offered tasty treats, such as cinnamon buns and almond croissants – alongside a range of freshly roasted coffee.

Hannah Joe Elsie Page Jackalope

Jackalope Joe will also be at the Net Support Car Park in Market Deeping on Thursdays between 8am and 11am.

The coffee truck is set to attend a Farmers Market in Sibsey at the village hall, on Saturday, February, 1, from 9am to 12pm. The team will also be at an event at Little Pointon Hall on Saturday, February 8 and Sunday, February 9, between 11am and 4pm.

For more information keep up to date with the Jackalope Joe Coffee and Co Instagram and Facebook page.