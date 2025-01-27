A former secretary of South Holland and The Deepings Conservative Association was today (Monday) sentenced to a 12 month community order after he admitted writing two cheques to himself.

Joshua Yarham, 32, will have to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, up to five rehabilitation activity requirement days and a mental health treatment requirement within the 12 month period.

Lincoln Crown Court was told that Mr Yarham pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud relating to a cheque for £750 which was made to himself on March 16 2021 and a second cheque to the value of £471.20 which was written to himself on May 17 2021.

Joshua Yarham

The court was told Mr Yarham entered his guilty pleas on a basis that he only paid the money into his own bank account to make his own balance look healthier until it was paid to the appropriate recipients.

Mr Yarham, who represented himself in court, was also ordered to pay compensation in the sum of £1,221.20 back to South Holland and The Deepings Conservative Association, at a rate of £25 per week.

Passing sentence Recorder Graham Huston told Mr Yarham, of Brownlow Terrace, Stamford, the most significant part of his case was the breach of trust.

Then mayor of Market Deeping, Joshua Yarham, attended a training practice at Deepings RUFC. Photo David Glover

But Recorder Huston said the amounts involved were small and he took the view that the custody threshold had not been passed.

Recorder Huston told Mr Yarham he would not have to pay any court costs because of the compensation order.

Mr Yarham went to the Deepings School and studied law at the University of East Anglia and is undergoing training to become a barrister. He was chosen as mayor of Market Deeping for 2020/21 and, then aged 28, was the youngest person to hold the position.

He stood for the Conservative Party in the Market and West Deeping Ward for South Kesteven District Council in 2019. He secured the fewest votes of the seven candidates.