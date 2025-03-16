Home   Spalding   News   Article

Lincolnshire firefighters respond to crashes in Swineshead, Burton Coggles and North Kyme

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 18:52, 16 March 2025

Lincolnshire firefighters have had a busy weekend providing help at the scene of a number of crashes.

Crews from Donington and Kirton were called this afternoon (March 16) to a three-vehicle crash on the A17 near Swineshead.

One of the vehicles had caught alight so firefighters used hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to make it safe.

Fire engine
Yesterday morning (March 15) Corby Glen firefighters were called to a crash in Burton Lane, Burton Coggles and a few hours later a crew from Sleaford responded to a collision on the A153 in North Kyme.


