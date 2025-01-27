Healthcare bosses are taking steps they hope will cut waiting time for memory clinics.

MP Stephen Kinnock revealed that, from this month, three Memory Assessment Practitioners would be in place across Spalding and Stamford.

There are currently two MAPs in Spalding and one in Stamford.

Memory clinics are medical centres that specialise in diagnosing and treating memory disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

“The current remit of the Memory Assessment Practitioners (MAPs) is to liaise with Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s existing Community Mental Health Teams to identifying longest waits and target those geographical areas,” a statement by the Lincolnshire Integrated care Board explained.

“In terms of process, once identified the patient is allocated to a MAP who makes contact to arrange a memory assessment.”

The MAP is responsible for the initial assessment, which may be done in person in a clinic or virtually, which includes undertaking a detailed clinically relevant history using a memory assessment framework.

The case is then presented to a consultant and a diagnosis agreed or any follow-up actions/assessment requested.

“Once a diagnosis is agreed, the MAP will share this diagnosis with the patient and/or carer and explain next steps,” the ICB statement added.

“The patient is then handed back to their original CMHT either for any required follow-ups, medication initiation and monitoring or discharge back to the GP.

“Every patient/carer who journeys through LPFT’s Memory Assessment pathway is automatically then referred to its Memory Support Service.

“The purpose of this change to LPFT’s traditional CMHT service is that MAPs are an additional resource who focus solely on Memory Assessments to assist in reducing its waitlist.”

The work of MAPs was recently highlighted by junior health minister Mr Kinnock, responding to a written question by South Holland and the Deepings MP Sir John Hayes.

“The national target for dementia diagnosis is 66.7%, with Lincolnshire at 67.8%,” Mr Kinnock added.

“Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has received funding to introduce a specific pathway for memory assessments, which will help tackle local waiting times for assessment and diagnosis of conditions such as dementia, and work is underway to finalise the model of care and launch towards the end of the financial year.

“There is a review of current memory assessment service waiting lists to identify referrals from 24-hour care settings that can be targeted via diagnosing advanced dementia mandate (DiADeM).

“The trust will train selected staff in DiADeM to undertake assessment of these identified cohorts from waiting lists in the fourth quarter of 2023/24, including staff in primary care, namely enhanced health in care homes teams.”

Sir John had questioned whether targets will be set to reduce memory clinic waiting times in South Holland and The Deepings as well as the county.

The LPFT is currently funded to provide ten Memory Assessment Practitioners, who are supported by a service manager, team co-ordinator, admin, medical secretary, and consultants and consequently are seen as the pilot phase of LPFT’s intention and business plan to create a standalone Memory Assessment Service in the future.

MAPs can move across patches to help with changing demand across the county.