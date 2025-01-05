A teenager is ‘buzzing’ after finding out she is through to the grand final of a national competition - although she nearly missed the message giving her the good news.

Nicole Glanowska,16, a former Spalding High School student, has made the final of Miss Teen Great Britain. When she received a call with a number she didn’t recognise she did what many of us do and didn’t answer.

Luckily she picked up a voicemail congratulating her on reaching the final and that she will be attending the glitzy occasion at the Globe Theatre in Blackpool next October where she will take part in challenges, pageant rehearsals, photo shoots and a pyjama diva party.

Nicole said: “If I get a weird looking number on my phone I don’t tend to pick it up as it might be a scam or something.

“But the message said it was exciting news regarding Miss Teen GB and that I had been selected as a grand finalist.

“I am buzzing - it’s all a bit crazy to be fair and I have not really processed what’s going on yet.”

The first person she told the news to was her uncle who had encouraged her to enter the competition and is hoping that her parents will come along to support her.

She said: “My first port of call was my uncle who couldn’t believe it.

“My mum was buzzing.

Nicole Glanowska is through to the grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain. PHOTOS: SUBMITTED

“But then I thought, I’ve actually got to go to Blackpool.”

Nicole is studying an Extended Level III Diploma in Dance at Eastern School of Performing Arts in Stamford and is a member of All Star Empire Elite and was selected for the grand final by a panel of judges.

She will need to pay £90 to secure her space at the Blackpool event and is looking for sponsors to potentially help her with the cost of the three days.

Nicole added: “I am just grateful for the experience and to get a chance to do something like this.”

For further details about how to help Nicole with sponsorship visit her Facebook page or email nicoleglanowska123@gmail.com

Nicole is excited that she has been selected for the grand final in Blackpool

