Almost 20,000 people across South Lincolnshire and Rutland are living with negative budgets due to the cost of living crisis, harrowing statistics reveal.

Figures described as ‘increasingly worrying’ show a rising number of residents whose bills have become greater than their wages — as rising costs continue to eclipse salary increases.

Data compiled by Citizens Advice showed that there are 8,890 people (8.12%) with a negative budget within the South Holland and the Deepings constituency.

In Grantham and Bourne there are 6,208 people (6.28%) in the same situation while in Rutland and Stamford the number is 4,816 (5.11%) - a total of 19,914 across the three areas.

The 2023-24 figures show that, nationally, the average monthly deficit for negative budget stands at -£365 (£4,380 per year), almost £100 higher than the same period in 2019-20, when the figure stood at -£270.

“It is increasingly worrying and concerning, but we are here to help,” said Sean Betts, of Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire, who are projecting 2024 will be their busiest ever year, and have launched a new home visit service for pensioners to help deal with the increase in demand for assistance.

Citizens Advice have helped as many people in crisis in the first four months of 2024 as they did in the first half of last year.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of clients who are coming to us for issues relating to charitable support and foodbanks,” Sean continued.

“That’s year on year. The increase has been in 2022, 2023 and now 2024. The upcoming year looks set for a further increase as well.

“If we look at food voucher and emergency crisis support in conjunction with the ongoing cost of living crisis, we’re helping more people with energy issues.”

But it’s not just the number of people seeking help that worries, Citizens Advice which is also seeing a rise in the number of issues affecting each client.

“We are seeing more and more people with ever-complex problems and we’re doing more for them as well,” Sean added.

“So far in 2024 we’ve helped 7% more people compared to last year. Last year was our busiest year ever and this year is shaping up to eclipse even that.

“We are seeing more people, but the issues are also increasingly complex. On average a single client comes to us with 3.95 issues per client, for the same time last year it was 3.40.

“When people received cost of living payments (from the Government) we did notice a drop in demand for our services over a few weeks, but with what looks like potentially being an absence of those payments going forward we anticipate a further increase in demand for our service.”

It’s not just Citizen’s Advice who are seeing an increase in people desperate for help, with food banks and community groups also waring of a rise in users.

Spalding’s Agape Care Foodbank has seen a further rise in the past six months while the Holbeach Community Larder has seen a rise in people attending its cafe on Fridays, where a two-course meal is provided

While things look bleak for an increasing number of residents across South Lincolnshire, Citizens Advice want to reiterate that help is at hand for those struggling.

“Even though it is shaping up to be our busiest year ever, and that shows more people are struggling, it also shows they have a place to turn to,” Sean added.

“They do have support and we are here to help people find a way.

“We can help with a variety of issues and, if needed, can offer immediate crisis support in terms of food vouchers.

“If anyone does need help I encourage them to reach out to us and we will help them as best we can.”

Anyone seeking help can call the advice line on 0808 278 7996 to speak to advisor, while Citizens Advice have also introduced a home visit service for people aged 65 and over who struggle to access the service.

These can be arranged by calling advice line or emailing tacklinghardship@citizensadvicesouthlincs.org.uk.

Details about contacting Rutland Citizens Advice are available at www.citizensadvicerutland.org.uk.

The charity is reliant on volunteers and anyone wishing to help can get further information at www.citizensadvicesouthlincs.org.uk.

