It’s never to late to try something new! That is the message from a group offering you the chance to join a ‘ready-made set of friends’.

The Nene & Welland Oddfellows, a group of around 450 mostly-retired local members, organise a wide variety of events and activities in the Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire area.

“Yes, we have our regular events, which are always very popular, but we also like to arrange things that people might not have done before, or wouldn’t think of trying by themselves ordinarily,” said, Karen Earth, branch secretary at Oddfellows.

The Oddfellows are looking to welcome new members

“We believe that it’s never too late to try something new, but we know people sometimes need some inspiration or someone to do it alongside.

“This is where we come in. We’ve a ready-made set of friends right here who are all eager to keep life interesting by having a go at new and interesting activities. And we organise and host it all, too.

“Whether you like getting crafty, hope to discover a new lunch spot or want to listen to local speakers, you might just find your new favourite pastime with us.”

Newcomers are invited to try one of the group’s upcoming events at Oddfellows Hall, 57 Church Street, Market Deeping.

The hall is also open during the Deepings Christmas Market on Sunday, December 1 from 10am-2pm with a tombola and free children’s crafts.

There will be a Christmas Surprise Bingo at the Oddfellows Hall on Tuesday, December 3, at 2pm (£1 per book of 10 games which includes Christmas refreshments) which can be booked by calling 01778 342006.

Karen added: “You don’t have to be a member to try us and there’s no pressure to sign up straight away. Come and see if our group’s for you first.”

The society also hosts around 60 free online events each month which are open to all and listed on its website.

Anna Anderson has been a member of Nene & Welland Oddfellows for 18 years. She said: “Not only is it nice to regularly see some friendly faces, but there’s always something new and exciting to look forward to.

“It’s great. It keeps life interesting. I always come away from an event with a spring in my step. And the best part is it’s all arranged for me. I don’t have to do anything other than turn up and enjoy myself. My children are also members and enjoy the children’s craft activities.”

To receive a free information pack and a diary of Nene & Welland Oddfellows’ upcoming events contact Karen on Karen.Earth@oddfellows.co.uk or 01778 342006.

More information can be found at www.oddfellows.co.uk.