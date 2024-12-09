A college which has seven sites across the county is celebrating a makeover.

Now the public can learn more about InspireU - formerly the Young People’s Learning Provision - thanks to a series of open days at Spalding, Grantham, Boston, Lincoln, Louth, Ruskington and Skegness.

InspireU is dedicated to empowering young people throughout Lincolnshire, with its vision being for every learner to realise and achieve their potential.

InspireU's Spalding base is on Albion Street. Image: Google

The college ignites passion through delivering study programmes and supported internships to young people aged 16-24.

The offer includes a comprehensive curriculum, intertwining core subjects like maths and English GCSEs, and preparation for adulthood through rewarding community projects and engaging extracurricular activities.

In addition, there is dedicated support for special educational needs and disabilities, alongside a pastoral team and experienced wellbeing coaches, ensuring that every individual's unique needs are met with understanding and care.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, Lincolnshire County Council’s executive member for children’s services, said: “InspireU guides and uplifts each learner towards their fullest potential, whether it's advancing to further or higher education, securing an apprenticeship or diving into rewarding employment opportunities.

“The upcoming open days are a great opportunity for you to come along to your nearest site, meet the team and find out more about our post 16 offer. It could be the first step towards a brighter future.”

Open days will be held on: Monday, January 13 (10am–3pm) - Grantham; Monday, January 20 (10am–3pm) - Boston and Skegness; Monday, January 27 (10am-3pm) - Spalding, Louth and Lincoln; Tuesday, January 28 (10am-3pm) - Ruskington.

Further details are available at www.inspireu.org.uk.