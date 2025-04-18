A pet store has enforced a ‘rabbit ban’ over Easter to discourage ‘impulsive purchases’ driven by seasonal celebrations.

Customers across the county will not be able to buy or adopt any rabbits from Pets at Home stores from today (April 18), to Monday, April 21.

The ban is part of an initiative to encourage responsible pet ownership and has been put in place for all 460 stores in the UK – including Spalding, Boston, Grantham and Lincoln.

The ban has been put in place to stop impulsive purchases over Easter PHOTO: Pets at Home

A rabbit

A spokesperson for Pets at Home said: “Every year we make the decision to temporarily halt rabbit sales over the Easter weekend. This is a deliberate action to discourage any impulsive choices about owning a rabbit, given their close association with this time of year.

The Pets at Home store in Spalding PHOTO: Google Maps

The Pets at Home store in Boston PHOTO: Google Maps

The Pets at Home store in Grantham PHOTO: Google Maps

“Rabbits make wonderful pets, however, they are not the 'easy' pet that they can often be thought of as. Rabbits have complex needs, including specialised dietary requirements and environments, and we always want to educate and encourage careful reflection on how those needs will be met before homing."

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below…