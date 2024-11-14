A quick-thinking footballer turned lifesaver after a fellow player suffered a heart attack.

Former Stamford, Spalding United and Holbeach United winger Liam Adams was training with current club Boston Town last Thursday evening (November 7) when the squad were alerted to an incident on a neighbouring pitch.

One of the players in a walking football session at Boston’s Haven High Academy had dropped to the ground and was in need of medical attention.

Liam Adams in action for Stamford

Adams, 26, who underwent first aid training in his previous job at a leisure centre, leapt into action to give CPR and operate the site’s defibrillator before the paramedic and ambulance arrived on the scene.

Thankfully, the man suffering the heart attack is currently recovering in Lincoln Hospital.

An appeal has also been set up by referee Dave Bent, who was officiating the walking football session, to raise money for more portable defibrillators.

The incident occurred at Boston's Haven High Academy

“To see him come back around and responsive was great,” said Liam, who has also played for Boston United, Wisbech Town and Lincoln United after leaving Nottingham Forest’s youth set up.

“We were training on the other half of the pitch and some of the wallking football guys came over and said is anyone first aid trained as they had an emergency.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be what it was, but once they said someone had collapsed we realised how serious it was.

Liam Adams in action for Holbeach

“I’ve been involved with things like this where I used to work, but I didn’t have to give CPR. That’s the first time I’ve had to do that.

“It was nerve racking seeing someone down and not responding, but I had to do what I had to do.”

A GoFundMe page set up by referee Dave has already raised more than £2,300, with pledges and cash donations also given.

Adams, pictured in action for the Poachers against Pinchbeck United, was training with his Boston Town teammates

He plans to raise funds for mobile defibrillators that he and fellow officials can have at hand in case disaster was to strike again.

“I never thought it would happen in a game I was doing,” said Dave, who has been refereeing for 35 years.

“It was just good the Boston Town lads were there.”

You can donate to the fundraiser by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/9jsbfy-help-me-to-help-others

A bucket collction to aid the fundraiser will be held at a Boston and District League match between Fishtoft and Wyberton this weekend while a proceeds from a charity quiz night at Butterwick’s Five Bells pub next month will also swell the coffers.