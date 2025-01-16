A respite care provider aims to raise £50,000 to 'pimp' her house purple, creating a space for those needing temporary care.

Anneka Riley is transforming her new home in Moulton Chapel, near Spalding, into a sanctuary for children and adults with various needs, with a twist – the interior will be purple.

Her business, Anneka’s Angels, offers short-term respite care for those with disabilities, mental health conditions, and autism. She also provides full-time care for a 27-year-old from Grantham.

Anneka Riley outside the home she hopes to renovate. Photo: Supplied

The 1880s property is undergoing renovations, including new bathrooms, radiators, windows, and flooring - and all of it will be purple.

“The house will be completely purple inside, all furnishings, carpets, walls, and ceilings. No white or any other colours will be visible,” she said.

She is now asking for help to fund her renovations through a JustGiving campaign.

The home's location includes plenty of open space. Photo: Supplied

She has already had a kitchen designer plan spaces, including purple cupboards and potential purple quartz worktops.

A local glazing company could install purple powder-coated aluminium windows, with other traders helping with other projects.

Anneka, formerly of Newark, has cared for people from Grantham, Long Bennington, and Allington.

Anneka runs Anneka's Angels respite care. Image: Supplied

Before she bought her current property, she was providing respite care in the children's own homes after selling her previous house in Newark.

She believes purple reassures clients who associate the colour with her services.

She says this will enhance the calming atmosphere, reassuring the children and young adults in her care.

The home's location includes plenty of open space. Photo: Supplied

“The clients I currently support already associate the colour purple with me, and they will love to see my house purple,” said Anneka.

“This will give them a sense of security and happiness because they will feel safe in the new surroundings, with the colour reminding them of me and how safe and happy they already feel in my care.

“Parents and carers already comment on how happy and calm the children are after I have spent time with them.”

Anneka Riley outside the home she hopes to renovate. Photo: Supplied

“I really feel that the children and young adults will love my new house once it is pimped out purple, and it will bring them so much joy, happiness, security, and reassurance.”

Her long-term vision includes an indoor pool for aquatic therapy and play.

She also plans to explore services to include daytime care and a drop-in service for carers and parents.

She said that she wanted to offer a truly bespoke service where people with disabilities or other needs could be themselves without judgment or restrictions.

Though in the early stages, Anneka has attracted local support.

Some families have contributed to her crowdfunding campaign, with over £500 raised so far.

Anneka noted that respite care was vital for families and that suitable places were not always easy to find.

She also expressed a desire to be a support system for people in the area, offering peace of mind to carers and a safe space for the individuals they care for.

Anneka’s vision for Anneka’s Angels is not just about providing care but creating a place where individuals of all abilities can feel valued and comfortable in their surroundings.

Along with funds for renovations, Anneka has asked for donations of sensory toys or volunteers for gardening and maintenance.

As renovations continue, Anneka hopes to open the doors to her new respite care facility later this year.