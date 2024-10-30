Drivers’ skills were put to the test during a very successful ploughing match.

Deeping Ploughing Match took place on Saturday when more than 80 competitors were challenged to produce straight furrows using either tractors or a team of horses.

But a new contest was added to this year’s event - the JCB Challenge when drivers had to pick up ducks using a telehandler.

Hook-a-duck challenge undertaken by telehandler drivers

The event was organised by Deeping and District Agricultural Association - which was thrilled with the success of the event.

Association secretary Philip Garford said: “It was brilliant. We were really pleased, it was very successful. There was a positive vibe all the way through.

“This is the reason why we organise it - is for people who are interested in ploughing and the countryside.”

Potato and seeds display at Deeping Ploughing Match

The society was forced to cancel the event last year due to the weather.

A total of 83 enthusiasts put their skills to the test by ploughing plots on a field in Meadow Lane, Langtoft.

Judges assessed the efforts of tractors and garden tractors on nine different points during the event.

Dean Mellors and Philip Shipman with their animal

Traditional ‘horse power’ was also on display at the event when seven teams took part in the match.

Traditional working breeds such as Suffolk Punch, Clydesdale and Percherons took part along with some smaller teams.

Mr Garford said: “We had the biggest turn out of horse for the last 20 years.

Mike Bingham, Dean Mellors and Philip Shipman with their stead

Competitors show off their skills at Deeping Ploughing Match

A competitor shows off his skills at Deeping Ploughing Match

Sarah George with her Shetlands in action at the Deeping Ploughing Match

Claire and Sophie Bartram at the Deeping Annual Ploughing Match at Langtoft.

A garden tractor in action at the Deeping Ploughing Match

Some of the working horses at the Deeping Ploughing Match

Claire and Sophie Bartram with their team at the Deeping Ploughing Match at Langtoft.

One of the beautifully turned out horses in action at Deeping Ploughing Match

This beautifully turned-out team of horses at the Deeping Ploughing Match

One of the competitors in action in Langtoft

One of the horse teams in action at Deeping Ploughing Match

George McKay with his Norwegian Fjords horses team at the Deeping Annual Ploughing Match at Langtoft.

Claire and Sophie Bartram with their team at the Deeping Annual Ploughing Match at Langtoft.

One of competitors in action during Deeping Ploughing Match in Langtoft

Sarah George and her team of Shetlands compete in the Deeping Ploughing Match in Langtoft

Sarah George and her team of Shetlands compete in the Deeping Ploughing Match in Langtoft

Garden tractors in action at the Deeping Ploughing Match in Langtoft

Michael Trolobe watching the competition at the Deeping Annual Ploughing Match at Langtoft.

“Nearly every class had a different type of horse - it was quite remarkable.

“It is great that they made the effort to keep upholding this tradition.”

Twenty cups and trophies were handed out to winners of the classes but the coveted title of Champion Ploughman was awarded to Brian Knight of Casterton, who was using an International B275 and a Ransome Plough.