Tractors and horses compete at Deeping Ploughing Match in Langtoft
Drivers’ skills were put to the test during a very successful ploughing match.
Deeping Ploughing Match took place on Saturday when more than 80 competitors were challenged to produce straight furrows using either tractors or a team of horses.
But a new contest was added to this year’s event - the JCB Challenge when drivers had to pick up ducks using a telehandler.
The event was organised by Deeping and District Agricultural Association - which was thrilled with the success of the event.
Association secretary Philip Garford said: “It was brilliant. We were really pleased, it was very successful. There was a positive vibe all the way through.
“This is the reason why we organise it - is for people who are interested in ploughing and the countryside.”
The society was forced to cancel the event last year due to the weather.
A total of 83 enthusiasts put their skills to the test by ploughing plots on a field in Meadow Lane, Langtoft.
Judges assessed the efforts of tractors and garden tractors on nine different points during the event.
Traditional ‘horse power’ was also on display at the event when seven teams took part in the match.
Traditional working breeds such as Suffolk Punch, Clydesdale and Percherons took part along with some smaller teams.
Mr Garford said: “We had the biggest turn out of horse for the last 20 years.
“Nearly every class had a different type of horse - it was quite remarkable.
“It is great that they made the effort to keep upholding this tradition.”
Twenty cups and trophies were handed out to winners of the classes but the coveted title of Champion Ploughman was awarded to Brian Knight of Casterton, who was using an International B275 and a Ransome Plough.