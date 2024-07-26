A road closure will be in place as ‘vital but extremely complicated’ repair work is carried out on two grade II listed bridges.

It is expected that the project involving Manor and Little Meadow bridges in West Deeping will take around 25 days.

“Manor and Little Meadow Bridge are grade II listed, so these repairs are not only vital but extremely complicated in order to preserve the historic legacy at each part of the crossing,” said Karen Cassar, Lincolnshire County Council’s assistant director of highways.

The diversion route at West Deeping

“There are several defects such as mortar loses, falling stones, cracks and overgrown vegetation in the cracks and crevices.

“Masonry repairs will be carried out by our specialist team and we have used listed building records and guidance from the expert historic team in Lincolnshire to ensure that we are maintaining the historic appearance as it should be.

“For example, we will be using historic mortars, stones, and traditional ways of repairs.”

The works will be carried out at the Manor and Little meadow bridge span across the River Welland, the area that specifically carries King Street across.

The works will begin on Monday, August 5 and have a planned end date of Friday, August 30, subject to suitable weather.

Work times on site will be from 7.30am to 4.30pm.

The signed diversion route will be; North of West Deeping onto A1175 (Stamford Road), A15, Maxey Road, High Street, King Street and vice versa.

Karen Cassar added: “These works will greatly extend the life of the bridges for years to come and will cost around £40,000 to complete.

“Unfortunately, because we cannot have traffic using the bridge whilst it’s being repaired, we are having to put a like-for-like road diversion in place.

“Property access around the bridge will be maintained and access to the adjacent land will be available during the works, too.

“We will do everything that we can to get these works completed quickly and reduce the disruption where e possibly can.

“I would like to thank everyone effected for their understanding and patience while we ensure the future of the bridges that connect West Deeping and Lolham.”