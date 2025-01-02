A new housing development could be built in a village field, if planning permission is given.

Empingham-based developer Hereward Homes has submitted plans to build 24 properties in a field north of Peakirk Road in Glinton.

The scheme includes seven affordable homes, four of which are three-bedroom and three two-bedroom.

An artist's impression of the site in Peakirk Road, Glinton

The 1.6 hectare site is bounded by houses to the west and on the south side of Peakirk Road, with agricultural fields to the north and east.

