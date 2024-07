Drivers are facing long delays on the A1 near Stamford.

A broken down vehicle on the A1 northbound near the Empingham turn off is causing queues on the road this afternoon (Thursday, July 25).

A section of the carriageway has been closed and there is a six-mile tailback with traffic queuing past Wothorpe.

A sign for the A1

ROAD CLOSURE | 15:23 | A1 Stamford Bloody Oaks Junction Northbound



Please avoid the A1 Bloody Oaks junction northbound due to a broken down vehicle. The road has now been closed due to tailbacks. — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) July 25, 2024

Drivers are travelling at an average speed of 10mph.