A 79-strong team will tackle a 5km obstacle course this weekend in honour of a woman who touched all their lives.

Family and friends of Di German are raising money for Cancer Research UK by competing in the Pretty Muddy event at Burghley Park near Stamford.

Di was first diagnosed with cancer early last year and was given the all-clear in November, but her illness returned earlier this year and could no longer be treated.

Will and Di German

She died aged 52 leaving her husband Will and their children Sasha and Louis.

Family friend Marcus Roberts will be part of the team taking part on Sunday (June 2). He said: “Di had an enormous sense of fun and the team reflects how many people she touched in so many different ways. My family didn’t know her for long - not long enough - but she was a lovely person and so full of life.

“Seventy-nine of us will be running in her memory from the young to the not so young and we’ve all been out asking for sponsorship.”

Last year’s Race for Life

Di was born in London but spent her early years living in South Africa. She married Will in 2006 in Switzerland. Their daughter Sasha was born two years later and Louis was born two years after that.

Di most recently worked as a personal assistant at Oakham School and was involved with Oakham Rugby Club where her son plays for the u13s.

The Pretty Muddy event will see her friends and family run 5km through Burghley Park, tackling a series of obstacles on the way. It is one of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life events. Thousands of people have signed up to take part in the Pretty Muddy, 3km, 5km and 10km runs on Sunday.

Places are still available for most of Sunday’s races, although the 10km is sold out. To sign up visit www.raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org

Last year 2,266 people took part in the Stamford event and raised more than £105,000 for cancer research.