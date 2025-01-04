A bird’s eye view of Stamford was on offer in 2024 thanks to the All Saints’ Church tower tours.

The town centre church opened up its tower to visitors for a week after a pair of peregrine falcons’ chicks had fledged, as a fundraiser for All Saints.

After a climb up a spiral stone staircase past the bellringing chamber, the square tower below the spire provides an outdoor platform on which to admire views across to Stamford Meadows and Wothorpe, up to Scotgate, and into the back gardens of some of the town’s loveliest homes.

Looking out towards The Crown Hotel and Barn Hill

The Post Office in the foreground and the greenery of Stamford Meadows

The Crown Hotel

Red Lion Square with St John’s Church, St Mary’s Church and St Martin’s Church visible

Looking up towards St Martin’s

Around the back of All Saints’ Church

The Delaine bus in All Saints’ Street

The tower affords a good view into people’s gardens

Harrison and Dunn along All Saints’ Street

This face has been looking out over Stamford for many years

Barn Hill House with Scotgate up on the top left of the image

Emergency services at work in Broad Street

Each tour lasts up to 30 minutes. Tower tours will be advertised in the church at on All Saints’ social media.

