Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Aerial views of Stamford from All Saints Church tower tour

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 05:00, 04 January 2025

A bird’s eye view of Stamford was on offer in 2024 thanks to the All Saints’ Church tower tours.

The town centre church opened up its tower to visitors for a week after a pair of peregrine falcons’ chicks had fledged, as a fundraiser for All Saints.

After a climb up a spiral stone staircase past the bellringing chamber, the square tower below the spire provides an outdoor platform on which to admire views across to Stamford Meadows and Wothorpe, up to Scotgate, and into the back gardens of some of the town’s loveliest homes.

Looking out towards The Crown Hotel and Barn Hill
Looking out towards The Crown Hotel and Barn Hill
The Post Office in the foreground and the greenery of Stamford Meadows
The Post Office in the foreground and the greenery of Stamford Meadows
The Crown Hotel
The Crown Hotel
Red Lion Square with St John’s Church, St Mary’s Church and St Martin’s Church visible
Red Lion Square with St John’s Church, St Mary’s Church and St Martin’s Church visible
Looking up towards St Martin’s
Looking up towards St Martin’s
Around the back of All Saints’ Church
Around the back of All Saints’ Church
The Delaine bus in All Saints’ Street
The Delaine bus in All Saints’ Street
The tower affords a good view into people’s gardens
The tower affords a good view into people’s gardens
Harrison and Dunn along All Saints’ Street
Harrison and Dunn along All Saints’ Street
This face has been looking out over Stamford for many years
This face has been looking out over Stamford for many years
Barn Hill House with Scotgate up on the top left of the image
Barn Hill House with Scotgate up on the top left of the image
Emergency services at work in Broad Street
Emergency services at work in Broad Street

Each tour lasts up to 30 minutes. Tower tours will be advertised in the church at on All Saints’ social media.

Send your reader pictures to: news@lincsonline.co.uk

Human Interest Lincs Homepage Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE