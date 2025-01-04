Aerial views of Stamford from All Saints Church tower tour
A bird’s eye view of Stamford was on offer in 2024 thanks to the All Saints’ Church tower tours.
The town centre church opened up its tower to visitors for a week after a pair of peregrine falcons’ chicks had fledged, as a fundraiser for All Saints.
After a climb up a spiral stone staircase past the bellringing chamber, the square tower below the spire provides an outdoor platform on which to admire views across to Stamford Meadows and Wothorpe, up to Scotgate, and into the back gardens of some of the town’s loveliest homes.
Each tour lasts up to 30 minutes. Tower tours will be advertised in the church at on All Saints’ social media.
