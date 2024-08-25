We’re on our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

10 years ago

Village hall to get energy upgrade

National Grid has handed over a cheque for more than £2,000 to Ryhall Village Hall for new energy efficient lighting.

The new LED system will be installed in the main hall room.

From left, village hall secretary Anne Virgin, chairman Paul Huddleston and National Grid project manager Andrew Hejdner 10 years ago.

National Grid project engineer Andrew Hejdner said: “This is a really positive project and it is encouraging to have the village hall committee in Ryhall approach us with their ideas on how to save energy and be able to help them make their project a success.”

Village hall secretary Anne Virgin added: “The village hall is currently used by the community for a variety of different activities by wide ranging groups.

“Some of the activities include parent and toddler groups, dog handling, yoga, ballroom dancing and a lunch club for the elderly.

“This fantastic contribution from National Grid will ensure that the hall is modernised with energy efficient systems and allow us to continue to thrive for the community.”

Rain doesn’t stop festival goers

It was wet, wet, wet, yet fans of rock, folk and blues bands, runners and families refused to be beaten by the weather and braved it to Grimsthorpe Castle for the annual festival. Event organiser Daniel Sumpton said he was really pleased that people were not put off by the "liquid sun-shine".

Tom Ward wiht his 1938 Standard Flying 8 at the festival 10 years ago.

Runners taking part in the 10k race around Grimsthorpe Park at the festival 10 years ago.

Amy Leech h riding in the side saddle display team A Bit on the Side at the festival 10 years ago.

It was the fourth year of the Grimsthorpe Festival, which is held in the grounds of the castle. Mr Sumpton, who had doubled parking spaces and hired people to monitor traffic to ensure visitors did not have to wait in queues as they did last year, said a second Woodland Stage where a number of new acts performed had been particularly popular.

He said: "The weather was very wet. Despite that, people turned out.

"There were plenty of marquees so visitors were able to take shelter. On the whole it was successful despite the rain. It was really nice to see people make the effort.

"The music was amazing. The woodland stage that we introduced this year was very successful. We had some great bands."

The Woodland Stage, in Boo Street, nestling in the trees had bands performing folk and blues music for the first time.

In addition to music fans, runners from around the country had also flocked to the festival to take part in the 10km run with a healthy turnout also for the 3km family fun run.

More than 280 competitors, including 25 Bourne Town Harriers, took part in the two races. Roy James, one of the Harriers said: "A blustery wet Bank Holiday Monday and the thought of a tough race did not dampen the spirit of the competitors in this long established event organised by the club."

The classic car and motorcycle show and horse riding displays too went ahead as planned, providing festival goers with plenty to do and see.

Mr Sumpton said most people who come to the festival are aware of how changeable the weather can be. "We all had our wellies and umbrellas. Seasoned festival goers knew to come prepared and had a good time.

"I'd like to say a big thank you to everyone who ventured out despite the weather. It was really, really touching to see so many people brave the weath-er. I'm very grateful."

The festival also raised money for Help for Heroes, St John Ambulance and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Fairytale picnic in fairytale setting

Members of a club enjoyed a fairytale meeting in a fairytale setting.

Members of Stamford Clandestine Cake Club 10 years ago.

Stamford Clandestine Cake Club met in Burghley Park for their August meeting, enjoying six cakes baked to a fairytale theme.

Cakes included a Snow White apple cake, a Rumplestiltskin lemon, sultana and golden straw cake, a Hansel and Gretel gingerbread cake, a fairy castle cake and a somewhere over the rainbow cake.

25 years ago

Summer fun for children

A new and successful playscheme called ‘Summer Stuff’ has been taking place at Stamford Arts Centre.

Amelia Pace and Patrick Landy try messy fun at Stamford Arts Centre 25 years ago.

The new three week scheme, which began on August 2, was introduced owing to the popularity of the Children’s Festival which takes place every April.

The scheme was filled with activities for a wide age group such as messy fun for two to five year olds, making foam puppets and playing junk percussion.

On the longer sessions, some children were able to make their own animations using clay models, while others became movie makers and produced a ghost film that premiered at the end of the final week.

Simon Hollingwort said: “The scheme went brilliantly.

“The children had such a good time we were pulling them off the ceiling. We are looking forward to next year.”

Birds eye view of town

A church open day gave visitors a breathtaking bird’s eye view over Stamford.

Dr Donald Gray, Clare Gray and Joyce Gray enjoy a lofty view over the rooftops from the tower of All Saints' Church 25 years ago.

All Saints’ Church opened its doors on Saturday and visitors were able to climb the steep steps up the tower which dominates Stamford’s skyline.

The Rev Neil Russell said: “It’s a beautiful view from up there.

“You get a full 360 degree view but it’s quite a narrow ledge. You really need a head for heights!”

As well as the tour up the tower, visitors enjoyed a number of stalls and refreshments which were provided by parishioners.

“It was an extremely successful day. A large number of people from Stamford and further came to have a look around,” Mr Russell added.

Walk across counties for charity

Energetic Anton Gaches and his friend Nina Corbett have walked across three counties and raised almost £1,500 for the Macmillan Cancer Research Fund.

Iris Mason, Nina Corbett, Anton Gaches and John Mason, chairman of the Macmillan Fund, with the grand total 25 years ago.

The keen walkers and runners made their way along the Ridgeway in Wiltshire, covering 100 miles in seven days and finishing with a double celebration - the completion of the challenge on the day of Anton's 40th birthday.

The pair were sponsored by friends, family and local businesses to walk an average of 15 miles a day and were glad to successfully collect their winnings!

Anton, of Market Deeping, said it was easier to keep going with such a positive aim.

"It went very well and we were lucky to have great weather. One day we did 18 miles which was very hard, but we knew it would all be worthwhile when we handed the cheque over!"

Charity shop celebrates 10 years

The 10 year anniversary of the Imperial Cancer Research Fund Shop of Stamford's High Street was celebrated in style this week.

Volunteers from the Imperial Cancer Research Fund led by area manager Carole Parker and Stamford shop manager Sandra Brunkskill toast to 10 years in Stamford 25 years ago.

Volunteers and organisers gathered for a champagne lunch at the Crown Hotel in the town to look back over a decade’s work at the branch.

Since they opened, the shop’s workers have collected over half a million pounds for charity.

The shop first threw open its doors for business on August 10, 1989, and is now a familiar landmark on Stamford’s busy main street.

Carol Parker, area manager for the Imperial Cancer Research Fund, was there to enjoy the occasion.

She said: “This is a thank you to all these people, who have given their time to make the charity such a success over the years.

“We are grateful to the people of Stamford for their continued custom and generosity, we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Best loved character celebrates 90th birthday

One of Witham-on-the-Hill’s most colourful and best loved characters celebrated his 90th birthday on Sunday.

John William Edward Banks has lived a remarkable life by any standards.

Bill Banks celebrates his 90th birthday with guests at Witham Hall School 25 years ago.

As well as running a three-and-a-half thousand acre farm in the countryside, around Twenty, Postland and Bourne, he also found time to work as a director of the Stamford Mercury Motorcycle News, and the Anglian Times through his career.

Bill, as he is affectionately known to his friends, also founded Witham Hall School, and 110 guests including current staff and ex-employees gathered there to give him the first of two parties.

In the second bash, a further 194 partygoers turned out to wish Bill all the best. Guests came from as far afield as the United States, Majorca, Monte Carlo and Alderney.

Bill said he enjoyed the weekend and his son Ashley, 53, added: “It went very well indeed.

“We were jolly lucky with the weather so we had a garden party at the hall.”

50 years ago

Uppingham Mothers' Club is to hold another coffee morning in aid of its chairmobile fund. And it is hoped to raise enough at the event to complete purchase of this second chair for the Rutland Disabled. It will again be held at the home of the president, Mrs Sue Barnett, and there will be arrangements to entertain children brought along. The club held a successful mystery tour last week when 36 members and friends visited Barnwell parish church, near Oundle, and villages on route.

100 years ago

Motor Collision - A collision, involving a motorcar and a motorcycle and sidecar, occurred on the North Road, near Tickencote, on Monday evening. The drivers of both vehicles were not hurt, but the sidecar passenger, Mr. Ward, of Barnsley, received injury to a leg necessitating his detention at the Stamford Infirmary.

150 years ago

At a meeting comprising chiefly Burghley tenants, held at the George Hotel, on Tuesday evening, the Mayor presiding, it was unanimously resolved that a wedding gift be presented to Lord Francis Cecil on his marriage.

A committee was appointed to carry out the arrangement and the subscription limited to half a guinea. It is intended to make the presentation before the marriage, and as soon as the amount of subscriptions can be ascertained the committee will meet to select something appropriate for the occasion.

200 years ago

To gentlemen sportsmen. T. Bailey, Gun-maker is grateful to the patronage so liberally bestowed on him since he commenced business in Stamford, begs leave to return his sincere thanks for the same, and to assure gentlemen and others that it shall be his constant study, by assiduity and attention, to merit their future favours.