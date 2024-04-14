We’re on our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

Our Rutland & Stamford Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

Oldest couple in county celebrate life together

Norman and Marjorie Hotchkin may be the oldest couple in Lincolnshire - and are certainly one of the oldest in Britain.

The couple, who live at Deeping St James, have a combined age of 197 years and have been married for 69 of them.

Norman and Marjorie Hotchkin 10 years ago.

In June, Norman will reach the grand age of 100, a milestone that will be celebrated with a service of thanksgiving followed by a lunch party for family.

That includes daughter Ruth Scholfield and her husband John, their son Mark and his wife Janet, plus five grandsons and seven great grandchildren.

Old age has not diminished their enjoyment of life.

Marjorie (98) says: "I would say lam happier in my really old age than I have ever been in my life, and I really mean it. I am surrounded by so much love and care."

Norman too says he has never been happier and adds: "I am very well looked after by my wife, my daughter and daughter-in-law."

However, Norman probably wouldn't disagree with Marjorie: he says they have had their arguments in life, but adds: "It always ended up with me saying I am sorry!"

Marjorie says: "You don't argue much with Norman though because he just doesn't say anything."

Charity helps Beau get specialised buggy

The family of a youngster who was left severely ill after contracting meningitis say their lives will be improved immeasurably after a charity donated a special buggy.

Beau with his new buggy 10 years ago.

Two-year-old Beau McCarty became critically ill with Group B Streptococcal Meningitis and Septicaemia when he was just three-weeks-old.

As a result he has been left partially sighted and has global development delay, which reduces a child's development of speech, language, processing, social, emotional and motor skills such as sitting up, rolling over, and handling objects.

As a result his parents have found it increasingly difficult to lead a normal family life, struggling to do the simplest of everyday things, such as popping to the shop.

But now thanks to Caudwell Children, a charity which supports disabled children, the family has been provided with a special needs tandem buggy to give them more freedom.

The charity supported the £1,305 cost of the buggy, which can carry Beau and his younger brother.

As Beau’s mother, Kate, of Colsterworth, explains: “Beau had become too big for commercially available pushchairs and it was impossible to carry him everywhere.

“My husband works very long hours, as a HGV driver, and without his assistance, I was finding it increasingly difficult to get out of the house.”

Candice recognised for nursing

A district nurse has been recognised for her 18 years of community work by the Queen. Candice Pellett, who has worked as a district nurse in Bourne since 1995, visited Buckingham Palace last month to receive her OBE for services to nursing.

Nurse Candace Pellett, from Bourne, 10 years ago.

Her day was made even more special as it was Queen Sizabeth I herself who presented the medal.

Candice, who lives in Spalding, was recognised in the New Year Honours List in January. She said she had been overwhelmed in November when she opened a letter saying she had been put forward for the honour and even more thrilled when calls from reporters started coming in on New Year's Eve.

The news was particularly poignant as Candice's father died in Christmas 2012. Speaking in January, she said her father would have been "exceptionally proud".

Candice works for the Lincolnshire Community Health Services Trust. She is also a representative on a number of national groups, such as the Prime Minister's Care and Quality Forum.

Scouts get insight into police

Club scouts from 1st Bourne Foxwood got a closer look at life on the beat during a visit from their local Safer Neighbourhood police team.

Cubs Oliver and Holly 10 years ago.

Police community support officer Bernard Nielander and Police Cadet Eliot Bates, from the Bourne team, paid a visit to the youngsters to chat about police work and staying safe over the Easter holidays.

This visit assisted the group in their community challenge. PCSO Nielander and police cadet Bates, who are based at Bourne police station, introduced themselves to the group and explained what their roles are within the community.

Officer Nielander showed the youngsters a selection of police uniforms and various pieces of equipment that officers carry on a daily basis before giving the cubs a chance to try on uniform and even restraints.

Mother ‘going mad’ for charity

A mother-of-two is ‘going mad’ and taking on four challenges with the aim of raising £40,000 during her 40th year.

Gayle Wharton, who organised Mad 40 at 40 10 years ago.

Turning 40 has given Gayle Wharton, who lives near Corby Glen, the motivation to challenge herself to a series of challenges.

Gayle’s mother Valerie was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 40 and lost her battle with the disease when Gayle was 15-years-old, which has given Gayle added impetus to raise as much money for charity as possible.

Mady Forty at 40 is the name of Gayle’s campaign, which aims to raise £40,000.

During the year, she will complete a tandem skydive, run a half marathon, cycling 170 miles coast to coast and a sponsored headshave.

She will kick off the events with a Great Gatsby-themed charity ball, which will take place at Irnham Hall on May 17.

Of the final challenge Gayle said: “I know that the physical challenges will be really tough, but shaving my head feels like the scariest one of all, given, as any woman knows, that your hair defines you in so many ways.

“But if it means people are kind enough to donate, then I’m willing to do it!”

Pirates celebrate Easter

Landlubbers at Uffington CE Primary School celebrated Easter by dressing up as pirates. Cutlasses, eye patches, skull and cross bones, and comic shouts of "Jim l-a-a-a-d" made the village school look like something out of the Robert Louis Stephenson novel Treasure Island.

Left to right: Betsy Harden, Matthew Burnett, Alun Mason, Jennie Aspinall, and Louisa Pini 25 years ago.

Teacher Jan Pacey said: "We decided to do something different for Easter. The children, or I should say the pirates, solved cryptic clues to go on a treasure hunt around the school to find Easter eggs."

Teachers were made to walk the plank, and children took on the character of famous ocean going felons such as Bluebeard, Long John Silver and Captain Hook.

The pirates raised £100 on the day which will be donated to a charity dedicated to improving eyesight in isolated and poor parts of Africa.

Goodbye to Brenda after 23 years

Stamford Health Clinic has said an affectionate goodbye to one of its longest serving staff. Brenda Moss finally called it a day after a distinguished 23-year spell with the centre.

Brenda Moss is handed a gift for her retirement by Elizabeth Allison 25 years ago.

Her retirement was marked by the rest of the members of staff who grew to like and respect her enormously over the years.

"It was a lovely day. I was given a necklace and matching earrings, as well as a hostess trolley and flowers. I met a number of interesting people through my job and we had some really good laughs. The day-to-day banter between the staff is something I'm really going to miss."

Anne Hoyles, of Stamford Health Centre, adds: "Brenda was a popular and experienced member of staff who will be greatly missed by every-one."

Her career with the centre began in 1976 when the clinic was based in Barn Hill, Stamford. It moved to its new site on Ryhall Road, where it has been for the past eight years.

Brenda would deal with district nurses, health visitors and school nurses in her job.

The free time afforded from retirement means she can pursue her hobbies and interests.

"I'll be keeping busy. I want to play more golf, go for walks and do more vegetarian cookery.”

Fine artworks showcased in exhibition

Fine Artworks such as paintings, sculpture, ceramics, textiles, furniture and photography can be seen in two new exhibitions at Burghley House.

Husband and wife team Martyn Barratt and Bianca Chen 25 years ago.

The Cusp Gallery has opened within the house itself, and works are also on show in the Sculpture Garden, set in the grounds.

Martyn Barratt has set up the gallery with his wife Bianca Chen, who is an interior designer from Taiwan.

Martyn, who is exhibiting his work in the Cusp Gallery, said: "Burghley House have been terrific. By allowing us to open the gallery we can showcase work by local artists and craftsmen.

"We will also be inviting school groups into the gallery so they can enjoy the work."

Maundy market is ‘tremendous success’

Stamford’s Maundy market has been hailed a tremendous success by organisers and members of the local business community.

Visitors at the Maundy market 25 years ago.

Every year Stamford’s Friday market shifts to a Thursday in the week before Easter to avoid religious celebrations on Good Friday.

In past years the market has seen a poor show of traders and customers compared o the usual Friday event.

This year saw a large turnout which has been put down to the great effort put in by the market’s organisers.

Paul Gibbins, market supervisor, said: “It’s excellent - I’m very pleased.

“All the effort has paid off. Lots of people at South Kesteven District Council have put the time in and the market’s as good as on a Friday.

“It’s 100% better than those in the past. We’ve got lots of different commodities not usually on offer.

“We distributed flyers and advertised on local radio.”

Music students pass important exams

A record number of pupils from the Stamford Endowed Schools have passed their London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Speech and Drama Examinations.

Students from the Stamford Endowed Schools 25 years ago.

The bumper group of young performers provided another record - the greatest number of Stamford High School girls passing the highest level exams.

Some 257 students from the endowed schools took lessons and studied in their own time and passed the exams, 125 with distinction and 62 with honours.

The exams were taken in a variety of performance arts such as mime, public speaking and acting.

Exams in each subject can be entered at a variety of difficulty levels.

50 years ago

Plan to give more English charm to the pretty village of Duddington got a £10,000 boost this week. That’s how much Northants County Council are being urged to grant towards a conservation scheme in the village. “It will be their contribution to European Architectural Heritage year in 1975. Total cost of the scheme will be £22,000.

100 years ago

Sacred Music - A delightful rendering of the sacred cantata "In the Desert and in the Garden," was given in All Saints' Church on Sunday afternoon. Miss Tebbutt, the assistant organist, accompanied the singing on the organ and Mr. T. Robins (Oakham), organist, skilfully conducted the choir. Messrs. A. Turpin and J. C. M. Duddington were the soloists, and each gave a fine interpretation on his part. The Vicar (Rev. E. Louis C. Clapton) gave a short address.

150 years ago

The Robbery of a Commercial Traveller at Stamford - James Smith was again before the Borough Bench on Saturday charged with stealing, on the 18th of March, 150l. in money, the property of Samuel Simpson Marlow, traveller for Messrs. Swain, Latchmore, and Roberts, wholesale grocers, Leicester. - Mr. Jos. Clifton, landlord of the Crown Hotel, Stamford, deposed: The accused came to my hotel on the evening of the 16th, represented himself to be a commercial traveller, and asked if I had a " stock-room," as he should require one to show his goods in: he also stated that he should not get away until the Wednesday morning, He said it was two years since he was at Stamford, and from here he was going to Newcastle.

200 years ago

The bowling-green at Stamford, and a small grazing close contiguous, situate outside the town on the Uppingham road, and the whole containing less (by four perches) than one acre of land, were sold by auction on Monday evening last, after severe competition, for the sum of 5391. The purchaser also to pay the duty, and to be at all the expense of the conveyance. After the sale, the reserved price of the vendor (Mr. Lafargue) was declared to have been 350l. The spirited purchaser is Mr. Clarke, retiring from the boot and shoe trade in Fleet street, London; and it is understood to be his intention to build a good house on this certainly very desirable site.