An improving school has earned back a glowing Ofsted rating.

Wittering Primary School impressed Ofsted inspectors during a two-day visit at the end of September.

The school, which has 280 pupils, received good feedback in all five key areas: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

Charlotte Blake, headteacher of Wittering Primary School

Ofsted inspectors praised the friendly atmosphere, noting that ‘everyone receives a warm welcome’ and that ‘pupils enjoy coming to school every day’.

They highlighted how most pupils are focused on their learning and commended the school's broad and balanced curriculum and the support provided to those requiring additional help.

The inspectors said that to improve further teachers should ensure that effective processes are put in place to check what pupils have understood, and that key knowledge and vocabulary are clearly identified in all subjects.

Pupils from Wittering Primary School celebrate their Ofsted

Charlotte Blake, headteacher of Wittering Primary School, said: "We are utterly delighted with this report.

“It reflects the dedication and commitment of our wonderful staff, pupils, and parents.

“Our school community has created an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and inspired to achieve their best. I couldn’t be prouder.”

Charlotte Blake, headteacher of Wittering Primary School, with pupils

The outcome reflects significant changes since the last inspection in 2022, when the school was rated as 'requires improvement.'

Mrs Blake had joined a few months after inspectors visited and vowed to improve the school.

