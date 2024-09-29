A village tradition is returning for the 20th year - and runners, walkers and fancy dress fundraisers are needed.

Barnack Primary School’s annual fun run will take place in the village on Saturday, October 5 at 2pm.

Organisers are hoping to attract lots of runners to the 2.5km family event, which will raise funds for Barnack Primary School.

Barnack Primary School fun run 2022. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Schools in Stamford, Peterborough and surrounding areas are also being invited to enter teams.

Organiser Emma Thorp, said: “We are hoping to attract lots of runners, walkers and fancy dress fundraisers to this year’s fun run which is always the highlight of our school fundraising calendar.

“The fun run is always a real community event and it’s a great opportunity to bring people together to showcase our wonderful village.

“In the past up to 50 local people have kindly volunteered to marshal the course and we hope lots of them will return this year to support us.

“The fun run has been going for about 20 years now and continues to prove what a wonderful community we are part of.”

Entries are now open via https://www.pta-events.co.uk/barnack and anyone wanting to volunteer can contact Sally Hullock on 07795 565658 or Emma Thorp on 07769 587742.