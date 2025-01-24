Daffodils were laid on a Holocaust memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Pupils from Malcolm Sargent Primary School and representatives from Stamford Churches Together and Stamford Town Council took part in the short service, which was held at St Michael's Churchyard off the High Street on Friday (January 24).

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke introduced the service, which was led by the Rev Andrew Hollins from Stamford Methodist Church and Graham Berkman from Peterborough Liberal Jewish Community.

Together they said prayers in English and Hebrew, and gave a moving reflection on the loss of life suffered through The Holocaust and the importance of freedom.

The Last Post was sounded atmospherically on the bugle by Julia Husbands, as well as the Tekiah Gedolah on the shofar - or ram’s horn.

A few dozen members of the public also gathered to hear the service and pay their respects to those who lost their lives in The Holocaust, and ethnic or religious atrocities that have followed.

Afterwards all those present were invited back to Stamford Town Hall for tea and biscuits, to see an exhibition of children’s art, and to hear an account on the Memorial Day theme called ‘A Better Future’ read by Janet Berkman, who chairs Peterborough Liberal Jewish Community.

Janet Berkman laid daffodils on the Holocaust memorial in St Michael's Churchyard

A two-minute silence was held

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke

The Rev Andrew Hollins from Stamford Methodist Church and Graham Berkman from Peterborough Liberal Jewish Community

Graham Berkman from Peterborough Liberal Jewish Community

Julia Husbands sounds the Tekiah Gedolah on the shofar

The event was well-attended despite Storm Eowyn causing high winds

The Rev Andrew Hollins, civic officer Mark Murtagh and Stamford mayor Kelham Cooke

If you know of an event coming up, email details to news@lincsonlin.co.uk