10 years ago

Community event breaks record

Organisers of Sunday's Stamford Round Table Car Show said it was a record event in "so many ways".

The 11th annual car show began with a rally of 20 cars, which made its way through the countryside before the show kicked off on the Meadows, where 540 vehicles were lined up. Thousands of people made the most of the sunny weather to see the cars on display, chat to their owners and get ready for the highlight of the event - a flypast from the two Lancaster bombers, which drew huge crowds.

The show is organised annually by volunteers from Stamford Round Table, who work hard to put on a free event for people in the town, as well as raise funds for good causes in the community.

This year's event raised about £7,000 - an increase of a third on previous years. Round Table member Ollie Wilson said: "It was a record show in so many ways - from the number of cars on display, to the number of visitors to the amount we raised.

"Everyone was particularly excited by the Lancaster flypast and there were big cheers for that. It was arguably the best show we've ever had and the weather and the flypast definitely played a part in that.

"I think people enjoy it because it's such a friendly and relaxed show." Organisers worked particularly hard this year to improve access on and off The Meadows for car owners; to categorise cars in a more efficient way and for an improved programme, which all paid off.

Cycle ride for Liam

Hundreds of riders will get on their bikes to raise money in memory of a brave youngster who passed away after battling cancer.

The fourth Liam Pridmore Ride will take place near Glinton in memory of the 12-year-old lad who lost his battle with a brain tumour in 2012.

It is hoped around 500 people will attend the ride, which is being held on Saturday, September 6, raising cash for three charities in the process. One of the organisers, Matt Holman said: "The bike ride has been going for the last seven or so years, but this is the

fourth time we have dedicated it to Liam.

"There was such a community spirit when he died. He had touched so many people's lives in the village. Many children went to Arthur Mellows Village College so they knew Liam well.

"This cycle ride is a way to honour his memory, and raise money for charities he was supported by in his final six months, as well as other charities that mean something for people in the village."

Bid secured for new skatepark

A council has secured almost £75,000 to build a new, more durable skatepark and install fitness equipment for adults in a park.

Waste Recycling Environmental Limited, known as Wren, approved a bid by Uppingham Town Council for improvements to Tod's Piece.

The council wants to replace the old wooden skate ramps with a more permanent concrete structure.

Councillors also hope to install outdoor fitness equipment for adults to give the whole community a reason to visit the park.

Town mayor Dave Ainslie thanked town clerk Susan Awcock for her hard work securing the funding. He added: "It's fantastic news. "The old ramps are very well used by youngsters. They love it. But they aren't very durable. We had to spend £2,000 recently just improving the ramps to keep them safe.

"The ramps are coming to the end of their useful life."

The council will meet next month to discuss the next steps. Talks will be held with several skatepark designers and some of the skaters from the town.

Coun Ainslie said: "A key thing is to ask the kids what they want. They have been very supportive."

The adult fitness equipment is designed to increase the appeal of Tod's Piece.

It will fit in alongside the young children's play area, equipment for older children, the skatepark and sensory garden.

"It's very important to us to try to integrate a community in Uppingham," said Coun Ainslie. "The idea is to have things in that area for all people. We want to offer something for all sections of the community in that area."

Uppingham skatepark opened in May 2005 during Market Town Action Week. Some residents opposed the park, raising concerns about vandalism and litter, but town councillors voted in favour of it.

Beer festival soon approaches

Organisers preparing for the 14th Rippingale Beer Festival are hoping the weather will be on their side. They have also enlisted the help of volunteers to guard the beer after two barrels were damaged during a break in last year.

From 6pm on Friday there will be live music from bands in the area, food, drinks and entertainment for all ages.

The event will raise money for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, first responders and other local good causes, Held at the Jubilee playing fields, in Pinfold Close, visitors to the festival can expect 20 real ales, six ciders, a selection of wines as well as soft drinks and teas and cof-fees. There will be a barbecue all weekend, activities for children including face painting and a play table, and a car boot sale from midday on Sunday (£5 per car).

25 years ago

Kitchen added to church centre

A new kitchen is the latest addition to the St George's Church centre, St George's Place, Stamford.

The kitchen was donated by Stamford and District Round Table and is part of the new centre's 'serving the community' project.

The new facilities are being used to serve lunch to senior citizens who come from the surrounding nursing homes to house church meetings and coffee mornings.

It is also used by Stamford Lines which takes care of children with learning disabilities. The Rev Martyn Taylor, curate of St George's said: "July and August are quiet months but the centre is going very well and we are excited about possibilities ahead of us."

Taking ancient craft into the classroom

As a dance expert Tessa Watts-Russell has guided the footsteps of Royal Ballet students and the famous Pan's People group.

Now, from her village home near Oundle, she has launched a new venture which will concentrate on nimble fingers rather than twinkling toes. Tessa, who runs her own exclusive knitwear business, is taking the ancient craft into the classroom - aiming to interest today's hi-tech generation in the hobby.

She said: “I love working with children and I hope to revive an interest in knitting.

“You do not see youngsters knitting today and no-one seems to teach it."

Education at the heart of town

At the very heart of Stamford’s life since 1532, the historic endowed schools, comprising Stamford School and Stamford High School, provide modern education for boys and girls. With a blend of co-educational teaching in the junior years, followed by single sex teaching in the teenage years, the schools aim to create an environment in which all pupils can flourish.

Education starts at two with the recently opened nursery, right through to eighteen when most students leave. The schools claim academic standards in public examinations are among the highest in the East Midlands with a very wide range of subjects to choose from. The schools also offer boarding facili-ties, both weekly and occasional.

Principal of the Stamford Endowed Schools, Dr Peter Mason says: "Education is all about opportunity - creating as many opportunities for learning as possIble and enabling children and young people to make the most of them.

“At the endowed schools we are absolutely committed to a can-do culture which enables all our pupils to develop their talents. The world is changing rapidly. We are proud to build on our centuries of tradition by offering well-resourced schools with modern, diverse curriculum.”

Bumper crowd at community event

Attractions and competitions for people of all ages were just some of the fun events held at the Barnack horticultural show and family day on Sunday.

Said to be a great success, a bumper crowd turned out to make it a real community occasion.

Organiser June Woollard, said: "The weather was kind to us and everybody enjoyed a real village afternoon. It made all the hard work of planning the show very worthwhile."

Barnack Primary School field was taken over for the day as a car boot sale, games and stalls drew in the punters. And the school hall was the setting for the horticultural show as some of Barnack's best gardeners showed their prize vegetables.

Entertainment was provided by the Happy Jazz group which played through the afternoon as activities such as pony rid-ing, face painting, welly throwing, and score-a-goal got into full swing. And a demonstration of beekeeping, as well as jewellery, ceramics, calligraphy, and pressed flower stalls added to the festive atmosphere.

Mrs Woollard added: "All the organisers would like to thank everyone who helped make the show such an enjoyable after-noon."

The event swelled funds for the Barnack millennium project which is working towards the restoration of the village hall.

Prize winners included Jessie Goodacre, who won the Ibbotson Challenge Cup for the best tray of vegetables, and Geoff Ball Who scooped the Adams Cup for his impressive arrangement of flowers.

50 years ago

Bus fares are going up again - by as much as six pence on some journeys — for the second time this year.

Eastern counties were granted fare increases at Cambridge Traffic Court last week. But the increases, which take effect on September 1, could have been worse.

100 years ago

Sunshine In Grey Lives - The Cecil and Priory Lodges of the R.A.O.B. have since the beginning of August of last year raised, by means of dances, concerts, etc., practically £40 with a view to giving the poor children of the town a treat. Saturday saw their ambitions materialise, when over, 400 children were the guests of the Lodges. Assembling in Broad Street, the kiddies were marched, headed by the R.A.B. banner, to the palace.

150 years ago

A very melancholy instance of sudden death occurred in Stamford on Tuesday. Mr. Henry Newton, traveller for Messrs. Corder and Co., nail manufacturers, Newport, Monmouthshire, had been transacting bis ordinary business with ironmongers in the town until about 5.30 p.m when he went down to the river with Mr. Brownlow for the purpose of fishing.

A boat was procured, and stationed near the bridge and opposite Mr. Jones's house. Mr. Brownlow left Mr. Newton fishing, and it seems that about 7pm. Mr Burton, carpenter, St. Martin's, saw that Mr. Newton had fallen forwards, and was apparently in a fit.

200 years ago

The above Concern is centrally situated in the High Street of the populous town of Stamford. The premises (upon which the business of a linen and woollen draper has been carried on for many years) consist of a commodious dwelling house and shop, in complete repair, and possess conveniences for letting Lodgings equal to the rent.