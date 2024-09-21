With the help of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Archive Trust, we look back through the newspaper's archive to find interesting stories from years gone by…

10 years ago

Teacher publishes politics book

A politics teacher has released a book on elections in the US. Roddy Keenan, who works at Stamford High School, has published US Presidential Elections 1968 to 2008.

Politics teacher Roddy Keenan released his book 10 years ago.

He said: "It has something to offer the general reader, be they a keen follower of politics or simply an occasional reader of politics and history.”

Group continues to raise money for cancer charity

For nearly 40 years the Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies have held events to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The club makes a donation at the Haycock Hotel in Wansford 10 years ago.

And the total amount they have raised has now reached £800,000. The club was first set up in October 1974, when a group of women got together to raise money for what was then called the Cancer Research Campaign.

Their first raffle raised £250, which was a lot in the 1970s. And in their first year they raised £1,000. The group continued to meet, holding luncheons and coffee mornings.

In their first year, they had 61 members and their first president was the sixth Marchioness of Exeter.

Lady Victoria Leatham took over for 25 years and now her daughter, Miranda Rock has taken over the role.

The ladies have always had a base at their president's home, Burghley House.

Club chairman Annette Beeton, a guide at Burghley, said: "It is an incredible house and we have been lucky to have had the Marchioness as the president."

All the money that is raised through the club goes to the Cancer Research unit based at Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge.

Last year, the group bought £70,000 worth of equipment for the unit. And this year, the money raised will be going towards the research on blood related treatment for each individual cancer.

Mrs Beeton, 72, has been a nurse since 1960. She said: "Treatment for cancer has come such a long way since I first started nursing.

“Back then, most people diagnosed with cancer died. I had to nurse three children with leukaemia to their deaths. It was the hardest thing I have ever done.

"It is also the reason why I joined this group, in 1983, and have supported it for so long."

Scarecrows displayed for end of harvest

Residents of Dyke showed their creative talents as 44 scarecrows were displayed throughout the village at the weekend to celebrate the end of the harvest season.

Esther Tubby outside the village hall 10 years ago.

Nigel Flynn with his electricity worker scarecrow 10 years ago.

Samantha Coles, Dyke Village Hall committee member and organiser of the event, said: "For the first festival, it far surpassed our expectations. Scarecrows were displayed throughout the entire village, showing real community spirit.

“There was no end to the talent as people competed to win prizes for the best creations. People drove from up to 40 minutes away to take a look."

Will Ash, local farmer and judge, said: "It was great to see so many people take part and very difficult to judge."

There was one clear winner Sandra Coles - coincidently Samantha's mother - was given first prize not only by the official judge, Mr Ash, but also won the children's vote.

She created flower pot flower girl and kindly donated her cash prize of £25 back to Dyke Village Hall, but was pleased to accept the box of chocolates she also won.

Sandra said: "My scarecrow represented my hobbies: gardening, flowers and crafts. I was glad people noticed her as my house is off the main road.

“The best bit was seeing the smiles on people's faces as they came through the vil-lage. It was a lot of fun and a real talking point."

Samantha said there was a real buzz in the village pub The Wishing Well Inn, which donated the competition prize money.

Rugby coach sets out to help youngster

The coach of a young rugby player who suffered life changing injuries in a road accident will take on a cycling challenge to help him.

Stamford Rugby Club coach Wesley Tatton 10 years ago.

Wesley Tatton was part of the Stamford Rugby Club party travelling home from a tournament in Norfolk in April when under-9s player Seb was hurt.

He fell from the moving coach on the A47 near Tilney All Saints, suffering serious injuries.

Seb, from Wansford, has begun the long road to recovery in hospital. And coach Wesley is taking on a long road of his own in support of Seb and his family.

He will cycle from London to Edinburgh in just four days.

Wesley is raising money for the Matt Hampson foundation, which has pledged to help Seb in his recovery.

Wesley said: “Seb has always been a very keen sportsman and is determined to participate in sport again and this is one of the driving factors for his long road of rehabilitation recovery.

“Monies raised will help towards Seb’s recovery and support those charities that have been and will continue to be essential to this going forward.

25 years ago

First harp festival is great success

The first Northborough Harp Festival was a great success with musicians from all over the country descending on the village for this unique event. John and Clare Strak hosted the evening allowing their home and garden to be trampled on by all.

Talented musicians at the first Northborough Harp Show 25 years ago.

Some very fine musical entertainment was then provided, not only on a variety of harps but by a talented guitarist, flautist and singer as well.

Northborough's own harpist - Andy Lowings - received a rapturous applause following his recital. On Sunday afternoon tea and cakes were served in the parish church while visitors were able to talk to the harpists and listen to the glorious sound of their instruments. Refreshments were provided by the St Andrew's Ladies Group.

Bumper cash handouts for Deepings clubs

Scores of clubs in the Deepings have been rejoicing after receiving bumper cash handouts. The money has come from the annual Deepings Carnival in June which raised more than £3,500 this year.

Front left - Lesley Dennis (2nd Deeping St James Guides) holds up some of the cash donated from funds raised at the Deepings Carnival with Caroline Tory (carnival queen), Luke Bennett (Odin Scouts 1st Market Deeping" and Graham Thompson (Trollope Bellew Venture Scouts Unit) 25 years ago.

After cash was taken out to plough into next year's event, the rest of the money has been donated to causes including, Market Deeping Cricket Club, Deeping Red Cross, scout and guide groups and Riding For The Disabled.

And during the carnival committee's AGM on Friday, cheques were handed over to scout and guide groups in the Deepings.

Secretary fete coordinator for the carnival, Carolyn Mutter, said: "We switched venues this year from the Deepings School field to the John Eve playing field so it was all changed but this worked very well. We raised a good total on the day."

The theme for next year's event on June 17, 2000, is The Millennium Medieval Carnival.

Brave RAF serviceman remembered

The brave RAF servicemen who lost their lives in the Battle of Britain were remembered in Stamford on Sunday.

Fg Off John Hetherington carries the freedom sword before the Battle of Britain day memorial pass 25 years ago.

Starting from the Town Hall, a procession including Mayor Cedric Cadman and a number of Stamford councillors made its way through town before attending All Saints Church for a commemorative service.

The event also commemorated the handover of the freedom of the town which was conferred on RAF Wittering in 1961.

The Rev Neil Russell led the service and there was a special reading by RAF Wittering Gp Capt Andre Dezonie.

Later the procession - headed by Fg Off John Hetherington who carried the ceremonial freedom sword - regrouped and made its way to Browne's Hospital where a wreath was laid to honour those who took part in the air war over Britain.

There was a fly past of Harriers led by Sqn Ldr Chris Norton, and a reception was held at the RAFA Club in Stamford.

Gp Capt Andre Dezione, said: “We would like to thank the town of Stamford for giving us the opportunity in the Battle of Britain ceremony to once again reinforce our close ties with the town.

“And we are also grateful to be able to march carrying the freedom sword on display.”

Arts group get creative

Creative juices were flowing at a special three-day mosaic workshop in Stamford last week. Pupils at the Queen Eleanor Community School were treated to the art session by the Stamford Arts Workshop group, with the aim of producing a Millennium mosaic for the town.

Head of art at the school, Des Radford, said the workshop had been extremely well received by the pupils.

Art attack: Sandy Elsigood and Francesca Jay-Williams from Stamford Arts Workshop work on mosaics with pupils at Queen Eleanor Community school 25 years ago.

He said: "The children were taught how to make a mosaic using many different materials.

"It was excellent - I learned more about mosaics in three days than I had ever learned in my life."

Keen gardener wins prize for third time

Green-fingered Keith Wilkinson was delighted to find he had won the Best Kept Allotment Competition this year.

Superstar gardener Keith Wilkinson holds aloft the trophy he won 25 years ago.

It is the third year Mr Wilkinson, 55, has entered the competition, which is run by Stamford Town Council and the third time he has won a prize.

The first time he entered, three years ago he won the novice prize, last year it was second prize and now he has scored the jackpot with the first prize.

But Mr Wilkinson is no newcomer to gardening having worked for Burghley Estates and for the Queen on her Sandringham gardens in Norfolk.

He now works as a distribution supervisor for Castle Cement in Ketton and tends his Priory Road allotment in his spare time.

He said: “I have a flower section plus a fruit and vegetable section. The judges come round without warning which is the best way.

“I was surprised I had won as no one knows the results until the night it is announced.”

50 years ago

A cow and two cattle trucks headed a protest march by farmers through Stamford on Saturday. The farmers, among thousands throughout all Common Market countries campaigning for a better deal, handed out more than 2,000 leaflets calling for action to offset falling prices and rising animal feed costs.

100 years ago

New Minister Welcomed - The Stamford Wesleyan circuit meeting was held on Monday, the new superintendent minister (Rev. J. R. Langstaffe) presiding. A hearty welcome was extended to the chairman by the stewards, on behalf of the local Connexion.

150 years ago

At Stamford County Court on the 15th, an application for a new trial in the case of James Reynolds against Adam Beer, beard at the previous court, was made by Mr. Law and opposed by Mr. Atter. The grounds of the application were that since the hearing material evidence in favour of plaintiff's case had come to his knowledge. The judge refused to grant a new trial. There was no other case of public interest, the sitting lasting only about an hour.

200 years ago

Madame Tussaud, artist, most respectfully announced to the ladies and gentlemen of Stamford and its vicinity, that her collection of composition figures, which have never failed of eliciting the highest encomiums from its numerous visitors, will be opened in a short time, of which due notice will be given, in the assembly rooms, Stamford, where she hopes to meet that encouragement which it will be her pride to merit.