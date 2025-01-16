A stretch of the A1 will have closures in place for three months while safety works take place.

National Highways will be making improvements to the road between South Witham and Little Ponton starting from Monday (January 20).

Work will include resurfacing, refreshing road markings, improving signage, clearing vegetation and layby maintenance work.

A1 sign

The A1 northbound will be closed from Monday until Friday, March 21 before work swaps to the southbound carriageway which will be shut from Monday, March 24 to mid-April.

An official diversion route involves the A606 through Oakham and the A607 through Melton Mowbray.

