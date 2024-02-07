Quiz-goers have helped to raise £1,900 through an event organised by a London Marathon runner.

Abbie Mann, 44, who lives in Stamford, is supporting Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough when she takes part in the race on April 21.

And by holding a quiz night at The London Inn, Stamford, on Thursday last week (February 1), she is already nipping at the heels of her fundraising target.

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice cared for Abbie’s mum, Denise Mann, a student adviser at Stamford College and, two years later, Denise’s colleague and friend, Liz Paige.

After the quiz, Abbie said ‘a big thank you’ to all the teams that took part, including staff from Stamford College, Lionbridge PR and Oodles of Fun, plus plenty of fellow members of Stamford Striders Running Club.

She added: ““It wouldn’t have been a success without their support and they have helped to raise such a huge amount.

“I am also hugely grateful to Elaine Allwood and Helen Popple for selling raffle tickets on the night, to Nick Harding for being the quiz master - he was amazing - and Nilesh Patel from Sue Ryder for supporting the evening.

“Raffle prizes included donations from hairdresser Garie Nigel, Rutland Vineyard, Pizza Da Mario and Amy at Petra’s, as well as tickets to Peterborough United, a meal at the London Inn, and prizes from Shekleton Wines in Stamford, and Bog Dog Running Shop.”

Abbie, who is a senior lecturer at The University of Lincoln, raised more than £1,700 for Sue Ryder last year by running the London Marathon after winning a place in a Stamford Striders Running Club raffle.

This year she has a Sue Ryder charity place and has already matched the amount she raised towards the hospice’s palliative care and bereavement support.

People can continue to donate to Abbie’s fundraising page http://tinyurl.com/AbbieMann24

