An accident is reportedly causing disruption in Stamford this afternoon, sparking warnings to avoid the area.

Social media users have posted that a potential incident on Newstead Lane has caused diversions.

People have reported they were only able get to Hindmarch Garage from Town while others have said they were diverted through to Belmesthorpe.

The accident on Uffington Road.

Police have reportedly blocked the road off.

AA Traffic Map shows slow to heavy traffic disruption through the area.

The AA Traffic Map shows slow to heavy traffic along Uffington Road this afternoon.

Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for further information.