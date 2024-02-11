Drivers warned as accident reported on Uffington Road
An accident is reportedly causing disruption in Stamford this afternoon, sparking warnings to avoid the area.
Social media users have posted that a potential incident on Newstead Lane has caused diversions.
People have reported they were only able get to Hindmarch Garage from Town while others have said they were diverted through to Belmesthorpe.
Police have reportedly blocked the road off.
AA Traffic Map shows slow to heavy traffic disruption through the area.
Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for further information.