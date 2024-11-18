Donations made by people attending a community fireworks display will help to keep an air ambulance in the skies.

The annual display at Blackstone’s Sports and Social Club off Lincoln Road, Stamford, is free but those coming along each November 5 are encouraged to make a donation.

This year £800 was collected by volunteers at the event, and that amount has been donated to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, which attends accidents and emergencies in the area.

Barry Daff, third from right, holds the cheque among Blackstone's volunteers, from left, Nick Goy, Bob Sandall, Lacey Middleton, Vicky Middleton, Darren Russel, Joanne Berry, Tony Gibbon and Julie Gibbon

Chairman of Blackstone’s Sports and Social Club Bob Sandall said they chose to support the charity back in 2002, after Ryhall resident and former Blackstone’s footballer Barry Daff was airlifted to hospital by the charity’s helicopter after being hit by a car.

Barry was a member of Stamford Striders and had been out running when the accident happened.

Despite suffering life-threatening injuries he went on to make a full recovery and now represents Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance as a volunteer, giving talks about its life-saving work and collecting donations.

Joanne Berry from Blackstone's Sports and Social Club presents the cheque to Barry Daff, representing the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance charity

Accepting the donation on behalf of the charity, Barry said: “I support the air ambulance not only because it saved my life, but because nearly all of the money is spent on its operation rather than administration.

“It’s important to everyone in this area because the air ambulance attends accidents in rural locations that are hard to get to, accidents on roads including the A1, and it can get people to the right hospital much more quickly than a land ambulance.”

The Lincs and Notts crews provide round-the-clock cover flying an AgustaWestland 169, which is a top-of-the-range helicopter emergency medical service (Hems) aircraft.

It also carries blood onboard, enabling potentially lifesaving transfusions to be carried out more rapidly.

Anyone wishing to support the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance through a one-off donation, by playing its weekly lottery, or through their will, can find out more at www.ambucopter.org.uk