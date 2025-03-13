A drama group is on the lookout for young actors to play the lead roles in its big summer production.

Tolethorpe Youth Drama (TYD) is inviting young actors, aged 16 to 22, to audition next week for the roles of Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw in Emily Bronte’s classic Wuthering Heights.

The production will form part of the annual season of shows at Tolethorpe Hall alongside the Stamford Shakespeare Company.

Wuthering Heights will be performed on July 7, 8 and 9

“The actor playing Heathcliff must be capable of playing him as a young, wild, abandoned child who grows into a callous, powerful and cruel individual,” said TYD principal Mary Benzies.

Female lead Catherine grows during the play from a ‘strong-willed and high spirited’ child, into a ‘charming young woman’.

“She never loses her fiery and impetuous nature,” Mary added.

“She is the charm of her family and forms a strong unwavering bond and love with Heathcliff.”

Tolethorpe Youth Drama Theatre Makers get to perform and rehearse at the open air theatre at Tolethorpe Hall

Auditions take place on Monday (March 17) ahead of initial intensive rehearsals from Monday, April 14 to Wednesday, April 16.

Weekly Monday rehearsals (7pm to 9pm) then run from April 28 to June 16 before a final two-week burst of intensive rehearsals and production dates from Monday, June 23 to Wednesday, July 9.

For more details, and to book an audition slot, email tyd@ tolethorpe.co.uk or visit www.tolethorpeyouthdrama.co.uk/theatre-makers-home

TYD will also be running a six-week term for younger creatives - aged 11 to 16 - from April to the end of May.

Each week they will take part in a workshop led by an industry professional in areas including stage combat, directing, producing, voice coaching, and set and costume design.

The workshops will all link to the production of Wuthering Heights.

Bookings will open in the coming weeks, but anyone looking to book can email tyd@tolethorpe.co.uk in advance.

TYD will also stage its Spring Showcases at the Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, March 29.