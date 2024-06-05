When Sasha Stones decided to set up an aesthetics and laser clinic, she also resolved not to take any shortcuts.

The former Lloyds bank employee from Stamford, who has also worked in sales, enrolled on the best accredited training courses she could find.

Now an aesthetics practitioner with a string of industry qualifications under her belt, any treatments she offers have been tried out on herself first.

Sasha’s clinic opened at the weekend and is located above Rhino’s Gym off Ryhall Road in Stamford.

It is from here she offers anti-wrinkle and dermal filler treatments, laser hair removal, dermaplaning, chemical peels, microneedling and intravenous (IV) nutrient therapies.

She also treats excessive underarm sweating, can provide vitamin B12 injections, and - if necessary - can dissolve dermal fillers.

Sasha Stones at the opening of her aesthetics and laser clinic in Stamford

It is a career change Sasha is full of enthusiasm for - and she prides herself in doing it well.

“Everything here is done properly, with a no-obligation pre-treatment consultation and patch tests,” she said.

“I refuse to rush people into treatments. They come here for a consultation and then return when they have had time to consider it further.”

She is also trained in recognising body dysmorphia, which might cause people to seek out aesthetic treatments that would not necessarily be of benefit.

Sasha is continuing her personal development by working towards her Level 7 qualification, held by medical professionals who carry out aesthetics work.

She is also keen for legislation to be brought in to prevent people being practitioners if they don’t hold the highest qualifications.

“I enjoy delivering all of my treatments,” said Sasha, “But, I especially enjoyed training IV nutrient therapies and anti-wrinkle treatments. I had to do a phlebotomy course before being able to train in IV drips, and found that aspect really interesting.

“I was also very excited by the advanced botulinum toxin course, because I wasn’t aware of all the areas and conditions that can be treated with this. It’s not simply for wrinkles.”

Sasha’s interest in aesthetics began when she was planning her wedding and considering different make-up options. Coming at a time when covid - and having children - interrupted her previous career, she decided to retrain with a-Training in Grantham, owned by Chris Wade, who also ran the a-UK aesthetics and wellness clinic when it was in Wharf Road, Stamford.

She had her eye on opening her own business in a former barber’s shop above Rhino’s Gym, and has now refurbished the room into a clinical setting, in which she has a treatment chair and equipment such as her professional-quality laser hair removal machine.

“I spent a long time thinking about a name for the clinic,” said Sasha.

“I like people to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin and that’s why I settled on the name ‘Bare Faces’.”

Sasha admits she wouldn’t have dreamed of being seen out without make-up when she was in her 20s, and wanted to cover her freckled skin, but now she offers ways for people to treat skin conditions and feel more comfortable about their looks without resorting to camouflage.

“I share a front door with Rhino’s and mirror their opening hours, and the location is great,” she added.

“People can park for free and not worry about rushing back to their cars, and they’re less likely to bump into someone they know here than in the town centre.”

Sasha has had a range of aftercare cards made for clients who have treatments with her. On one side are her contact details, so that they can get in touch with any questions, and on the other are details of the treatment and what to expect and what to avoid.



