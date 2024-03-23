Generations came together as cadets and a branch of the Royal British Legion joined forces.

An affiliation ceremony was held at Stamford Welland Academy between the school’s combined cadet force (CCF) and Stamford’s Royal British Legion (RBL).

Cadets accepted badges from David Thompson, chairperson of the legion, which mark a collaboration between the two groups.

Cadet Lillie Bix, contingent commander Sam Swain, headteacher Vicky Lloyd, chairperson of Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion David Thompson, mayor of Stamford Andrew Croft and cadet Lucas Durrant

Kate Blundell, school staff instructor for CCF, said: “The RBL has shown the cadets what remembrance is about.

“At events they now have people they know.

“Moving forward we hope for more community engagement and for more joined up activities.”

The cadets at Stamford Welland Academy meet every Thursday after school, and since being set up in 2019 has grown to include dozens of pupils.

Kate believes it has turned the life around of many pupils.

She said: “Some who were on the brink of exclusion have suddenly wanted to achieve in their GCSEs.

Cadets accepted their affiliation badges

“It is massively instrumental in moving the school forward with values and standards.”

After joining the cadets, a number of pupils now hope to pursue a career in the armed forces.

Lillie Bix, a Year 11 pupil who hopes to join the RAF or Navy, said: “CCF offers so many opportunities and life skills at such a young age.”

Cadets at Stamford Welland Academy accepted their affiliation badges from chairperson of Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion David Thompson

The affiliation event at Stamford Welland Academy

