Lincolnshire emergency services called to crash in West End, Langtoft near A15
An air ambulance has landed following a crash in a village.
Emergency services have been called to the scene of a serious two-car crash in West End, Langtoft, close to the junction with the A15.
A Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance descended onto a nearby field at about 1.40pm today (July 30) and remains at the scene.
Crews from East Midlands Ambulance Service and a Lives emergency first responder are also in attendance.
Police officers are putting road closures in place and are asking drivers to avoid the area for the next few hours.