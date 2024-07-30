Home   Stamford   News   Article

Lincolnshire emergency services called to crash in West End, Langtoft near A15

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 14:08, 30 July 2024

An air ambulance has landed following a crash in a village.

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a serious two-car crash in West End, Langtoft, close to the junction with the A15.

A Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance descended onto a nearby field at about 1.40pm today (July 30) and remains at the scene.

Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance's Ambucopter
Crews from East Midlands Ambulance Service and a Lives emergency first responder are also in attendance.

Police officers are putting road closures in place and are asking drivers to avoid the area for the next few hours.


