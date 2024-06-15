An air ambulance has landed in a village field.

A helicopter has descended onto a field in King’s Cliffe this afternoon (Saturday, June 15)

The yellow helicopter, operated by The Air Ambulance Service, left its base in Coventry before landing in a field off Orchard Lane at about 1.50pm.

Information on the nature of the medical emergency is not yet available.

The Air Ambulance Service flies across the counties of Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland.

It operates as a charity and wants people to be aware of its work.



