A charity foundation has been established in memory of a young man who died following an accident while on holiday in Greece.

Tom Mann, 27, had recently qualified as a lawyer, having grown up in Ketton and studied law at the University of Nottingham.

A thanksgiving service at St George’s Church in Stamford last month was attended by so many friends, people had to stand both inside and out.

Tom Mann holding the cup with his Clapham team mates

Tom was a life-long football fan and keen player for Ketton FC, Stamford AFC, Deeping Rangers, Bourne Town and Huntingdon FC.

He played for the University of Nottingham team, and having moved to London to work for a law firm, wore the number 10 shirt for a team in Clapham.

Tom also gave his time to charities, organising food collections, charity runs and coffee mornings for causes such as Age UK.

Tom Mann's passion was football

His family and friends have decided his legacy should be one that keeps giving to others, and The Tom Mann Foundation is designed to nurture talent in the next generation of footballers by making the game accessible to all.

Money raised through the foundation will help to build a floodlit all-weather 3G pitch at Ketton Sports and Community Centre.

So far nearly £43,000 has been donated and Tom’s younger brothers, Will and George, are now taking it to the next step, by applying for grant funding towards the new pitch.

Dad Craig said: “Our primary goal is to create a full-sized, flood-lit, all-weather pitch at Ketton Sports Club so that people of all ages and abilities can enjoy playing football there all year round. That would be amazing for Tom.”

Tom Mann was a keen football player from an early age

As well as all three Mann brothers being keen footballers who played together at the Pit Lane ground at the back of their family home in Ketton, they also became involved in supporting football-mad children in Uganda after noticing a young team had only one pair of boots between them - one player was wearing the left shoe and another the right.

A charity the brothers set up to collect football boots resulted in about 500 pairs being sent to Uganda.

Now working in marketing for a medical company, George and younger brother Will, who works in financial risk management, are applying their skills to ensure The Tom Mann Foundation achieves its aims.

Craig and Sara Mann with sons George, Will and Tom

George said: “It’s been important for us to help other children be able to play football, but Tom’s foundation is extra special. We know it’s not going to be easy to raise the funds; it’s going to take persistence to achieve our brother’s legacy.”

Tom’s parents, Craig and Sara, have been moved by the way their eldest son is remembered by his friends and colleagues.

“He was a role model to his brothers and his friends and helped and supported people at difficult times in their lives,” said Sara.

“We were also unaware of the extent of his charity work, but that was typical of Tom. He was humble and unassuming yet gave so much to so many.

“He was multi-talented and inspired those around him, but you would never have heard about it from him. He also had a sharp wit and dry sense of humour.

“As Tom’s parents, Craig and I will always be proud not only of what he’s achieved but also of the person he has become. This foundation is a fitting legacy that will continue to inspire others.”

Tom’s girlfriend, Phoebe Archer, spoke at the thanksgiving service of how understated he was about himself, and how much she will miss him. They had been a couple for almost five and lived together at the redeveloped former Arsenal stadium in North London.

During his time at the London law firm Marriott Harrison, Tom became a valued member of the team. Daniel Jacob, managing partner, said Tom was a hugely well-liked member of the team with his positive attitude, quick wit and warm nature always brightening the office. He was an admirable young man and a brilliant young lawyer with a promising career ahead of him.

“We are honoured to have had the opportunity to work with him and get to know him.”

Continuing to reflect his modest character, Tom had never mentioned to his parents an honour bestowed on him by a sports teacher at King’s School in Peterborough, where all three boys were pupils. The teacher gave an assembly on the virtues of ‘taking responsibility’ and ‘expressing yourself’, using Tom on the football pitch as the embodiment of those qualities.

His leadership skills and footballing prowess were also well understood by those who played alongside him. Jordan Sparks, a teammate at their club in Clapham said: “I’m immensely proud to say I wore the same shirt as Tom, not least as it means I didn’t need to defend against him.”

Fellow player Joe Bibby added: “It’s rare you come across someone in life who doesn’t have a bad bone in their body. Tom Mann was exactly that - the lad was a diamond.”

Henry Winter, sports journalist and former chief football writer for The Times, paid tribute to Tom on TalkSport radio, speaking of him having ‘played in the seventh tier at the age of 16’ and being named player of the season in The London Football League.

“He had so much to live for and so much taken away - at only 27,” Henry explained to listeners, before sharing the aims of the Tom Mann Foundation.

“So now new generations will learn the escape, joy, release and discipline that football can bring,” he said.

“Tom loved football and football loved him and his love of the game and of life will live on in this pitch.”

The Tom Mann Foundation has a website at tommannfoundation.org while donations towards the new all-weather pitch can be made at gofundme.com/f/tom-mann-foundation

