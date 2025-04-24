The mother of a five-year-old boy who died after an allergic reaction is pushing forward with a campaign to make schools safer.

Benedict Blythe, a pupil at Barnack Primary School who lived in Stamford, died on December 1, 2021 after collapsing at school. A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be an anaphylactic allergic reaction.

Benedict’s mum Helen, who set up a foundation in his name and has been campaigning for a change in law, said: “Benedict loved school, and we want to use our experience to make schools safe spaces for other pupils with allergies to ensure they can fully participate in every part of the school day safely.”

Benedict Blythe

Helen and her husband Pete are still waiting for an inquest to shed light on how and why their son died, but believe the speed with which he became seriously ill demonstrates the need for nursery and school staff to be prepared to respond.

During allergy awareness week, which began on Monday (April 23), the Benedict Blythe Foundation is launching a number of initiatives in English schools to make them safer for pupils with allergies.

This includes allergy emergency cards, which aim to help teachers to get aid faster if a child in their class becomes unwell from anaphylaxis.

Pupils at Stamford Junior School with nurse Sophie, the designated allergy nurse for the school, holding the allergy emergency cards, supplied by Benedict Blythe Foundation, and the Stamford School Anaphylaxis UK Allergy Aware School certificate

Two cards are placed in every room in the school to give the person with the pupil step-by-step practical help, and a second card can be taken by a child to the first adult they see and describe where, and what help is urgently needed.

Stamford School is among the schools taking part - alongside several more piloting the scheme in Northumbria and south London - and recently was recognised as an AllergyWise School by Anaphylaxis UK.

Anna Kennedy, assistant head of safeguarding, said: “At Stamford, we are committed to providing an inclusive environment for all our pupils, particularly those with serious allergies.

“Building on good practice, over the last year our allergy committee has worked hard to ensure that all students feel safe around our schools as we strive to provide a gold standard of allergy awareness.”

Benedict Blythe

The Benedict Blythe Foundation will also be distributing allergy packs to some of the 750 pilot breakfast clubs being rolled out by the government, including a handful in Lincolnshire, and has helped to create a school allergy-safe recipe book for caterers.

Helen said: ‘It’s important schools are a safe space for children with allergies from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave.

“I remember Benedict couldn’t attend a nursery breakfast club because they said they couldn’t accommodate his allergies. We want to make sure all children can access a tasty, healthy, safe breakfast at school.”

Helen Blythe. Photo: Lucy Glen

As part of their campaign for a change to the law, the Benedict Blythe Foundation also ran a series of allergy training sessions for MPs and Ministers in the House of Commons on Tuesday (April 22).