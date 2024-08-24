Historic almshouses could undergo a significant refurbishment to bring them up to scratch.

The four almshouses at Fryer’s Callis in Wothorpe Road, Stamford, are in need of modernisation.

A fundraising appeal was launched last year and the Stamford Municipal Almshouses Charity has now applied for planning permission to convert the four properties into three.

Andy Croft and Anne O'Grady at Fryer's Callis

It is hoped the changes will provide a better standard of living for residents.

Fryer’s Callis dates back to 1832 when it was built from bequests in the will of surgeon Henry Fryer to provide housing for six poor widows. The Grade II listed building was most recently refurbished in the 1960s when the front openings were blocked off and four one-bedroom flats were created.

Only three of the flats are currently occupied due to the fourth being in a poor state of repair.

South Kesteven District Council will decide whether to approve planning permission for the work which is expected to cost £185,000.