An American professor has been thumbing through historic newspapers in the Stamford Mercury’s archive.

Norbert Schürer visited the town from California State University as part of his research.

He was keen to find out more about the Stamford Herald - a rival to the Stamford Mercury which was published between 1793 and 1795.

Professor Norbert Schurer with Sarah Critchard from the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

Secretary of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust, Sarah Critchard, welcomed the visitor on Tuesday. She said: “Norbert also visited the town hall and the museum collection which is currently stored at the back of the library.

“His particular interest is in lending libraries from the 18th century, which would also have given out newspapers at the time, but he was also interested in looking at the adverts.”

The archive is based at the Stamford Mercury office in Cherryholt Road, Stamford and is managed by volunteers. To find out more visit the website www.smarchive.org.uk or email enquiries@smarchive.org.uk