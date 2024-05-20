Tixover holds rogation celebration with beating of the bounds
An ancient tradition was brought back to life as part of plans to unite a village.
A rogation celebration was held in Tixover yesterday (Sunday, May 19), for the first time in 11 years.
It was the first event to be held by a new group, The Friends of Tixover, which was the idea of village farmer and church warden Percy Gilman, who was concerned that the village wasn’t connected.
Melanie Pledger, member of the group, said: “We didn’t know quite how it would go and it felt quite scary kicking off with the first one.
“But seeing everyone attend was so rewarding.
“Everyone was smiling a lot brighter than before.”
The event was kicked off with the beating of the bounds, which involves hitting the parish boundaries with branches and is a custom which has taken place for centuries.
There was also a sheep-themed treasure hunt and the chance to pet lambs.
Melanie said: “It was a beautiful day.
“People enjoyed it and formed connections.
“We have got heaps more events we would like to hold.”
A celebration service followed at the church in the evening.