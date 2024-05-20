An ancient tradition was brought back to life as part of plans to unite a village.

A rogation celebration was held in Tixover yesterday (Sunday, May 19), for the first time in 11 years.

It was the first event to be held by a new group, The Friends of Tixover, which was the idea of village farmer and church warden Percy Gilman, who was concerned that the village wasn’t connected.

Freyja Dunnicliff, 6, and William Waldock, 5. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Melanie Pledger, member of the group, said: “We didn’t know quite how it would go and it felt quite scary kicking off with the first one.

“But seeing everyone attend was so rewarding.

“Everyone was smiling a lot brighter than before.”

Percy Gilman and Rev Stephen Gamble. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The event was kicked off with the beating of the bounds, which involves hitting the parish boundaries with branches and is a custom which has taken place for centuries.

There was also a sheep-themed treasure hunt and the chance to pet lambs.

Melanie said: “It was a beautiful day.

“People enjoyed it and formed connections.

Freyja Dunnicliff 6 and Percy Gilman. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“We have got heaps more events we would like to hold.”

Toni Gandy with flowers in the church. Photo: Chris Lowndes

A celebration service followed at the church in the evening.



