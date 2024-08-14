A car park extension could bring an extra 146 spaces to a town centre.

South Kesteven District Council has been looking at ways to increase the number of off-street parking spaces in Stamford for four years.

The initial plan announced in 2020 was to extend the town’s Cattlemarket car park by 80 spaces, but the final design published this week increases that number by more than 80%.

Plans have been drawn up for the car park extension.

The 146 spaces would include 11 accessible bays and eight electric vehicle charging points.

Councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind), who represents Stamford St John’s ward on the district council, said the expansion is vital to support economic growth.

He said: “An additional 146 spaces in the town will make a big difference and I’m really pleased that we are putting this infrastructure in place before any extra homes are built.”

Coun Cleaver noted that a survey found Stamford’s car parks are particularly busy on Fridays due to the market, and on Saturdays.

He added: “The traders need us to provide as many parking spaces as possible during these times. It’s absolutely essential for the town’s economy.”

If planning permission is approved, the car park extension would be built on disused land next to the existing car park off Station Road with work likely to start in spring 2025.

There are currently 802 off-street car parking spaces in the town - 275 at the Cattlemarket, 224 off Wharf Road, 107 off North Street, 97 in Bath Row, 65 off Scotgate and 34 off St Leonard’s Street.

The council is also expected to launch a public consultation on parking charges within the next few months. A decision to increase charges in April this year was delayed while the council ironed out some legal issues but the matter will be discussed again by cabinet members in September.