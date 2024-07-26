Lincolnshire Police cordon off Meadows as part of investigation into sexual assault
Published: 17:28, 26 July 2024
Police are investigating a sexual assault which took place in Stamford.
Lincolnshire Police said the Freemen’s Meadow had been cordoned off while investigations took place into the incident, which happened in a wooded area close to the Meadows, Stamford.
A 38-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident.
This is all the information Lincolnshire Police has released so far.