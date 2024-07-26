Police are investigating a sexual assault which took place in Stamford.

Lincolnshire Police said the Freemen’s Meadow had been cordoned off while investigations took place into the incident, which happened in a wooded area close to the Meadows, Stamford.

A 38-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A section of the Freemen's Meadows in Stamford has been taped off by police

A police van parked in Bath Row, Stamford

This is all the information Lincolnshire Police has released so far.