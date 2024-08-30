Thirteen contemporary artists will showcase their work in a joint exhibition.

It will run at Stamford Arts Centre under the umbrella of the Northamptonshire and Rutland Open Studios Festival.

The main exhibition runs at Lamport Hall near Northampton but 13 artists are hosting a separate display closer to home.

The exhibition, titled Thirteen, opens at the arts centre gallery on Tuesday (September 3) and will feature paintings, textiles, printmaking and sculpture. The participating artists are Josette Carroll, Jackie Cheetham, Donna Drouin, Glenda Gibson, Heather Harrison, Robert Fogell, Sue Johnson, Eve Marshall, Andrea Naylor, Carol Pairaudeau, Alyssa Robinson, Joel Walker and Shani Wray-Jenkins.

Portrait artist Andrea Naylor said: “The group comes from all sorts of backgrounds, including many who have been artists their whole careers and some who have come to art later in life from a variety of other disciplines.

“The work itself ranges from bright and bold to subtle and delicate. Inspiration is drawn from the natural world, art history and the urban landscape.”

The exhibition runs from Tuesday, September 3 until Thursday, September 26 at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street. The gallery is open Monday to Saturday from 9am until 5pm.