Burghley Park will be closed to visitors for two days due to high winds.

The Stamford attraction will be shut on Thursday and Friday (August 22 and 23) after the Met Office warned of gusts of up to 45mph.

The closure will be in place for Burghley House, the gardens, the adventure playground and the wider parkland.

Burghley House on a stormy day. Photo: Burghley House

A spokesperson for Burghley House said: “All those that have booked tickets to visit on either date will be contacted directly.



”We are sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this may cause and would like to thank everyone for their understanding.”

The Summer Fine Food Market is still set to take place this weekend.

It runs from Saturday to Monday from 10am to 4pm in the Chestnut and Stable Courtyards.



