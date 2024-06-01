An author who “never quite got on the with second half of the 20th century” has written a new novel set during the Second World War.

Stamford writer Dominique Allen already has a string of books to her name.

Her publishing career started in 2022 when she wrote a tale of young hero Gertie as he tried to inspire others during the war effort in rural Lincolnshire.

Dominique Allen with John the teddy and her sister Kesriel Humphries-Allen

She published the final book in Gertie’s Salvaged Summer Trilogy last year before moving on to a series called Three Sides Out One Way Home.

Now Dominique, known as Dommy, has released Not So Safely Forgotten. It follows Gertie in the middle of the Second World War and is described as a reminder of how to find a path through the worst of times to recognise the best in each other.

Dommy has dissociative identity disorder, a mental health condition that can leave a person with multiple, distinct personalities. It was sparked by a traumatic event in her life 25 years ago and left her non-verbal to all but her mother and twin sister Kesriel.

Dominique Allen has published a new book

The sister’s will host a book signing together at Walkers Bookshop in Stamford on Saturday, June 22 to mark the publication of the new novel.