Entrants to the 19th annual Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards have until the end of today (Friday, June 28) to get their nominations pack to us.

This year will mark our 19th annual event - the longest established awards of their kind in the area, recognising the very best businesses across Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

The event, sponsored by Hegarty, will be held at The Pavillion at Rutland Hall Hotel on Friday, September 27, where the finalists in our 10 categories will be treated to a drinks reception, sponsored by Rutland Hall Hotel, followed by a delicious meal. The winners will then be unveiled during a glittering awards ceremony.

Now the entries are in for the 10 categories and once the nomination packs are in, our judges will begin the unenviable task of whittling down the runners and riders to a shortlist of just three in each category.

The categories are Best New Start-Up (Sponsored by Alltech); Best Independent Retailer; Employee/Team of the Year; Business Innovation (sponsored by Stamford College); Environmental Champion; Best Social Enterprise; Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by Quibble); Customer Care; Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council); Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Chattertons).

More details can be found at www.mercurybusinessawards.co.uk

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsor Hegarty, category sponsors Alltech, Chattertons, South Kesteven District Council, Stamford College, Quibble, and drinks reception sponsor and host Rutland Hall Hotel, event programme sponsor Moore Thompson and video production company PVS Media.