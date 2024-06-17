A baker has set off on his ‘biggest challenge yet’ in memory of his son.

Ben Ray, who works at Hambleton Bakery in Rutland, yesterday (June 16) began a 900-mile cycle ride from John O'Groats to Land's End to raise money for Magpas Air Ambulance.

In December 2019 Ben’s son Harry, who would be celebrating his 13th birthday this year, collapsed due to a cardiac arrest.

Ben Ray

Magpas Air Ambulance was called and paramedics provided emergency care.

Sadly Harry died but Ben puts their amazing care as the reason the family got to say a final goodbye.

Ben, 36, said: "Harry was amazing, kind, caring and had a smile that would light a whole room up.

Ben Ray and his son Harry

“Magpas Air Ambulance gave me so much that day by helping Harry, without them we would not have been able to say our final goodbyes and for that, I owe them everything.

“That’s why I’ve chosen to raise money for the charity ever since.”

Since 2020, Ben, who lives in Market Deeping, has set himself an annual challenge to fundraise for the air ambulance charity.

After a month of half marathons last year, Ben has decided to swap running for cycling and will be riding 900 miles from John O'Groats to Land's End with one of his closest friends, Simon Ford.

Ben Ray, a baker at Hambleton Bakery

It's a challenge Ben's been eyeing up for a while and this year he decided to take the plunge.

"When I asked Simon if he wanted to join me, all he said was 'when are we setting off?'" Ben said.

"Training has gone well bar a few hiccups, and although I'm nervous, I'm also excited and can't wait to get started now."

He has racked up more than £900 in sponsorship and continues to ask for donations via his JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/ben-ray-1714681228759.

