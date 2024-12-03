An artisan bakery is one of only two in the country to be awarded B-Corp status.

Hambleton Bakery in Rutland completed a year-long application period to demonstrate high social and environmental performance.

The recognition is given by the network B Lab to businesses that show transparency, and accountability alongside a commitment to goals beyond shareholder value.

Owner Tim Hart takes the bread out of the oven

The Rutland-based artisan bakery is one of only two in the UK which can claim B-Corp status.

Tim Hart, owner, said: “The road to this accreditation has been long and hard and has led us to look at a number of our ways of doing business.”

Julian Carter, co-owner and head baker, added: “In the end we have done well as a result of our localism, the environmental advantages of our new building and especially our involvement in our local community.”

A minimum of 60% of ingredients are from local suppliers, reusable or recyclable trays are used for deliveries and waste bread is donated to food banks and given to farmers as animal feed.

Future environmental strategies for Hambleton Bakery includes making delivery vans 100% electric and replacing plastic slicing bags when a practical version is available.





