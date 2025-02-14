Police are appealing for mobile phone footage of a man smashing the windows of a coffee shop.

The incident happened at Costa Coffee in North Street, Bourne at about 7pm yesterday (Thursday, February 13).

More than 20 windows and the door to the coffee shop were smashed by a man wearing a balaclava.

Costa Coffee in Bourne is boarded up this morning following the criminal damage last night (February 13)

The suspect is described as white, about 6ft tall, and was wearing a black and white striped top and light blue jeans.

He is believed to have left in the direction of Marks and Spencer in Hereward Street.

The incident was reported to police about 20 minutes after it happened and officers were deployed to the scene.

The windows were smashed last night at Costa in Bourne. Photo: Jason Richardson

They searched the area but did not locate the person believed to have been involved.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “There were a lot of people in the area at the time, and we understand that there were lots of them filming on mobile phones.

“We are asking for that footage because it will help our detectives understand more about the incident and the person responsible, who has yet to be identified.”

Police are investigating the criminal damage at Costa in Bourne. Photo: Jason Richardson

Anyone who can help, should contact PC Cain Hendry on cain.hendry@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 372 of February 13.



