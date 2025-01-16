Bandmates are looking forward to playing their first headline gig this weekend.

Derek and The Suitcase will perform at Mama Liz’s Voodoo Lounge on Saturday where drummer Luke Thompson works as a sound engineer.

He describes the band’s style as alternative post grunge.

The band will perform their first headline gig at Mama Liz's. Photo: Google Maps

“I don’t know where the name came from,” said Luke. “It’s random but it’s catchy so we like it.”

Luke will be joined by guitarist Luc Fell, bass guitarist Will Tebbutt and singer Millie Hughes who formed the band in May last year. Guitarist Freddie Macdonald will also join them on stage for a few songs.

Luke said: “The gig has been in the works for a couple of months and we’re really looking forward to it. We wanted to make it happen before the others head off to university later this year.”

Support acts for the night are Purple Velvet and Freewheelers.

The gig takes place at Mama Liz’s in North Street, Stamford, on Saturday (January 18). Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets cost £7.50 in advance from https://wegottickets.com/event/645354 or £10 on the door.