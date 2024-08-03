I recently read that Barbados is on track to receive its highest ever number of visitors during 2024, writes Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

In 2023 there were over 630,000 visitors so it will be quite an achievement and testament to the islands enduring appeal.

Some may say this news is not too surprising - after all, UK visitors make up half of all the arrivals, so there’s clearly something we Brits just love about this Caribbean paradise. It isn’t one of the biggest islands compared to some of its neighbours, measuring 21 miles long and around 14 miles wide (not dissimilar to the size of Rutland!), but, just like Rutland, it certainly packs a (rum) punch.

Barbados beach. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Barbados has European, African and West Indian influences which combine to create an intoxicating mix of familiarity and exotic flavours. The English, when they arrived, were not the first inhabitants of the island, but when they settled here in 1627, they set up a colony which remained part of the British Empire for 334 years, and to this day there are reminders of that period in the colonial architecture and long-standing traditions and activities such as afternoon tea and games of cricket.

The island is said to be the birthplace of rum and, these days, Mount Gay Rum is probably one of the most famous and revered rum brands in the world. Visitors to the island can take a tour at the Mount Gay Rum Factory to learn how its made and then try some of the end product; it makes for a great day out. Barbados is known as the ‘Culinary Capital of the Caribbean’ and Bajan cuisine makes the most of its resources including abundant seafood; from red snapper, tuna and shrimp to the national symbol of the island, the flying fish which appears on many dinner plates. Don’t miss the street food at the famous Oistin’s Fish Fry while holidaying on the island, it’s a great event and always offers a wonderful feast of food and entertainment.

Cobblers Cove, Barbados. Photo: Travel Counsellors

If you love a white sand beach, you will not go wrong here. For the calmest waters and best beaches, head to the ‘Platinum’ West Coast of the island. Its here that you will find some of the most luxurious accommodation available. The sea on the south can be a little rougher and less suited to swimming, but is remains a popular area with a choice of hotels along the coast. Barbados does have a reputation for being exclusive and a little expensive, but there are actually lots of more reasonable accommodation options if you know where to look, including villas and apartments if you prefer to cater for yourself.

Emma Savage

If Barbados, or indeed any of the Caribbean islands is on your wish list, I would love to help you get there.

Happy travels!